Pierson City Council Minutes — September 9, 2020

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, September 9

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday Sept. 9 2020. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda: minutes from the August meeting, August financial statements, claims and disbursements thru Sept 9. The Sheriff reports was disbursed, deputies responded to 5 calls and provided over 35 hours of patrol directed patrol and over 1 hour in the school district.

Public Forum: Judy Krier and Jackie Phillips addressed the council regarding flowers being removed from the cemetery.

No updates on inspections were provided.

Expenses by fund: General $6587.58 Road Use $2023.44, Special Rev. $2398.37, Proprietary $47958.70, Revenue by fund: General $12396.63, Road Use $3086.31, Special Rev $464.29, Proprietary $11849.94

RESOLUTION 2020-12

A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE STREET FINANCE REPORT

was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-13

A RESOLUTION TO ADOPT THE 2020 REGIONAL LOCAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

was approved upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to do a$50 yearbook donation, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the boulevard project. A special meeting will be held on Sept 16th at 7PM

Discussion was held on the 2022 essential purpose projects. Clerk will get an estimate of engineering costs for a study.

Council reviewed quotes on the purchase of a Utility Vehicle, public works will provide additional options at the next meeting.

The council will set a bid date for the 4th Street project at a future meeting with the bid opening set for December 9th.

Discussion was held on the cemetery code regarding decorations. This will be left up to the Sexton. If the decorations are in the way of the trimmer or mower they will be removed.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Saxen to approve upon proper application the liquor license for the Gas Lantern, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen seconded by Krier to have the attorney moved forward on easements of tower property.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims and disbursements:

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

PCC billing fee $559.44

Staples supplies $18.23

Woodbury EMS assist fees $1,600.00

Verizon internet $57.09

New Coop fuel $269.42

Interstate All Battery batteries $126.00

MidAmerican electric $1,468.57

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $733.25

City of Pierson utility $136.52

Badger Meter cell fee $170.88

USA Blue Book reagents $36.52

Frontier phone/internet $84.20

KCAU advertising $250.00

LP Gill landfill fee $1,830.00

Treasurer Woodbury Co. r/e tax $10.00

The Record publishing $239.37

Bohle Construction install

culvert $1,450.00

Woodbury REC electric $26.34

New Coop fuel $1,515.19

Clark’s Hardware supplies $90.72

Bomgaars trimmer $314.95

Robert Goeden CPR recert. $70.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020