Pierson City Council Minutes — September 9, 2020

| | 0

Pierson City Council
Wednesday, September 9

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday Sept. 9 2020.  All council were in attendance.  Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM.  Motion by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda, seconded by Krier, all vote aye; motion carried.  Items on the consent agenda: minutes from the August meeting, August financial statements, claims and disbursements thru Sept 9.  The Sheriff reports was disbursed, deputies responded to 5 calls and provided over 35 hours of patrol directed patrol and over 1 hour in the school district.

Public Forum: Judy Krier and Jackie Phillips addressed the council regarding flowers being removed from the cemetery.

No updates on inspections were provided.

Expenses by fund: General $6587.58 Road Use $2023.44, Special Rev. $2398.37, Proprietary $47958.70, Revenue by fund: General $12396.63, Road Use $3086.31, Special Rev $464.29, Proprietary $11849.94

RESOLUTION 2020-12
A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE STREET FINANCE REPORT
was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-13
A RESOLUTION TO ADOPT THE 2020 REGIONAL LOCAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
was approved upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to do a$50 yearbook donation, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the boulevard project.  A special meeting will be held on Sept 16th at 7PM

Discussion was held on the 2022 essential purpose projects.  Clerk will get an estimate of engineering costs for a study.

Council reviewed quotes on the purchase of a Utility Vehicle, public works will provide additional options at the next meeting.

The council will set a bid date for the 4th Street project at a future meeting with the bid opening set for December 9th.

Discussion was held on the cemetery code regarding decorations.  This will be left up to the Sexton.  If the decorations are in the way of the trimmer or mower they will be removed.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Saxen to approve upon proper application the liquor license for the Gas Lantern, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen seconded by Krier to have the attorney moved forward on easements of tower property.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims and disbursements:
Wellmark  insurance    $2,368.50
PCC  billing fee    $559.44
Staples  supplies    $18.23
Woodbury EMS  assist fees    $1,600.00
Verizon  internet    $57.09
New Coop  fuel    $269.42
Interstate All Battery  batteries    $126.00
MidAmerican  electric    $1,468.57
Veenstra and Kimm  prof. fees    $733.25
City of Pierson  utility    $136.52
Badger Meter  cell fee    $170.88
USA Blue Book  reagents    $36.52
Frontier  phone/internet    $84.20
KCAU  advertising    $250.00
LP Gill  landfill fee    $1,830.00
Treasurer Woodbury Co.  r/e tax    $10.00
The Record  publishing    $239.37
Bohle Construction  install
culvert    $1,450.00
Woodbury REC  electric    $26.34
New Coop  fuel    $1,515.19
Clark’s Hardware supplies    $90.72
Bomgaars  trimmer    $314.95
Robert Goeden  CPR recert.    $70.00

