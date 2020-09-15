Probate — Bradley Fletcher

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRADLEY J. FLETCHER, Deceased

PROBATE NO. ESPR055944

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Bradley J. Fletcher, Deceased, who died on or about August 18, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on September 4, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 4, 2020.

Teresa M. Krontz

Administrator of the Estate

5840 Morningside Avenue

Sioux City, IA 51106

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Administrator

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

September 24, 2020

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020

and Thursday, September 24, 2020