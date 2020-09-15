Probate — Bradley Fletcher
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRADLEY J. FLETCHER, Deceased
PROBATE NO. ESPR055944
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Bradley J. Fletcher, Deceased, who died on or about August 18, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 4, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated September 4, 2020.
Teresa M. Krontz
Administrator of the Estate
5840 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA 51106
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530
Attorney for the Administrator
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
September 24, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020
and Thursday, September 24, 2020