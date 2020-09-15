Probate — Kevin Pfaffle

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEVIN W. PFAFFLE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR019887

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Kevin W. Pfaffle, Deceased, who died on or about September 8, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on September 11, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Kevin W. Pfaffle, deceased, bearing date of the 28th day of May, 2014, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Dave Pfaffle was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: September 11, 2020

/s/ Dave Pfaffle

Dave Pfaffle

Executor of the Estate

1013 Hoeven Drive

Alton, IA 51003

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson

Attorney for Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

September 24, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020

and Thursday, September 24, 2020