Probate — Pauline Feddersen

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAULINE L. FEDDERSEN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055957

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Pauline L. Feddersen, Deceased, who died on or about September 6, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on September 9, 2020, the last will and testament of Pauline L. Feddersen, deceased, bearing date of August 19, 1995,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Robert Robinson was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 8, 2020.

Executor of the Estate

Harlan Duane Feddersen

3228 S. Lakeport

Sioux City, IA 51106

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for the Administrator

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PC

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

September 24, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020

and Thursday, September 24, 2020