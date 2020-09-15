Probate — William Beazley
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM L. BEAZLEY, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR055956
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrators And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of William L. Beazley, Deceased, who died on or about September 5, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 9, 2020, the undersigned were appointed administrators of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated September 14, 2020.
Karen Gold
Administrator of the Estate
1365 E. Bates, #105
Aurora, CO 80014
Jerry Beazley
Administrator of the Estate
605 Gillease Street
Cherokee, IA 51012
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530
Attorney for the Administrators
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
September 24, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020
and Thursday, September 24, 2020