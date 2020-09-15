SIMPCO — Annual Meeting Notice

Public Notice

Annual Meeting Notice

The Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund (WICIRHTF) will be holding a public hearing regarding the Local Housing Trust Fund application to the Iowa Finance Authority that will be submitted on or before Thursday, October 1, 2020. The WICIRHTF will hold a public hearing during the annual meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. The meeting will be held at SIMPCO 1122 Pierce St. Sioux City, IA 51105

A virtual attendance option will be available due to Covid-19. Please contact SIMPCO for further information.

WICIRHTF will be applying for $219,234 in grant funds. The funds from this grant will be used to assist income-qualified low to moderate-income homeowners in Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, and Woodbury (excluding within City of Sioux City limits) Counties. Qualified homeowners may receive assistance to rehabilitate their homes. Rehabilitation projects will address health and safety issues, structural issues, code compliance, and energy efficiency needs.

This meeting is open for public input and anyone interested in attending is encouraged to do so or to submit comments in writing. For questions, more information, or to submit a comment contact Amanda Harper, SIMPCO Housing Manager, 1122 Pierce St. Sioux City, IA 51105 ~ 712-279-6286

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020