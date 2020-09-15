SIMPCO — Fair Housing Policy
AFFIRMATIVE FAIR
HOUSING POLICY
This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Executive Order 11063 on equal opportunity in housing and nondiscrimination in the sale or rental of housing built with federal assistance, and with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the provision of housing because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, disability or familial status. The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) and
The Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund (WICIRHTF) advises the public that it will administer its assisted programs and activities relating to housing and community development in a manner to affirmatively further fair housing in the sale or rental of housing, the financing of housing, the provision of brokerage services and in the administration of affordable housing programs. SIMPCO and WICIRHTF shall assist individuals who believe they have been subject to discrimination in housing through the resources of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. SIMPCO and WICIRHTF have designated the following person as the contact to coordinate efforts to comply with this policy. Inquiries should be directed to:
NAME: Amanda Harper
OFFICE: SIMPCO
ADDRESS: 1122 Pierce St.
CITY/STATE/ZIP CODE: Sioux City, IA 51105
PHONE NUMBER: 712-279-6286
HOURS: 8am-5pm
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020