SIMPCO — Fair Housing Policy

AFFIRMATIVE FAIR

HOUSING POLICY

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Executive Order 11063 on equal opportunity in housing and nondiscrimination in the sale or rental of housing built with federal assistance, and with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the provision of housing because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, disability or familial status. The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) and

The Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund (WICIRHTF) advises the public that it will administer its assisted programs and activities relating to housing and community development in a manner to affirmatively further fair housing in the sale or rental of housing, the financing of housing, the provision of brokerage services and in the administration of affordable housing programs. SIMPCO and WICIRHTF shall assist individuals who believe they have been subject to discrimination in housing through the resources of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. SIMPCO and WICIRHTF have designated the following person as the contact to coordinate efforts to comply with this policy. Inquiries should be directed to:

NAME: Amanda Harper

OFFICE: SIMPCO

ADDRESS: 1122 Pierce St.

CITY/STATE/ZIP CODE: Sioux City, IA 51105

PHONE NUMBER: 712-279-6286

HOURS: 8am-5pm

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020