Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 25, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 25, 2020

THIRTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for August 25, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent including a change of an ending date for a Secondary Roads employee:

To approve minutes of the August 18, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $428,717.79. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Dustin Johnson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 09-01-20, $20.05/hour, 5.4%=$1.04/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4; and the reclassification of Zachary Johnson, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-05-20, $29.23/hour, 16%=$4.09/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff’s Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894721151017, 111 Ω 23rd St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,048

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

North 6 feet South 110 feet of Lot Eight (8) Block Six (6), Call’s Summit 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record and subject to a perpetual easement for alley purposes (111 Ω 23rd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 8th Day of September, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 8th Day of September, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $199.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 25th Day of August, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,049

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 25 of Leeds Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (4425 Central Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 8th Day of September, 2020 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 8th Day of September, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $447.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 25th Day of August, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Flora Lee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lauren Jansen. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Frontier Communications for fiber optic cable and equipment on 250th Street in Morgan Township. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Frontier Communications for fiber optic cable and equipment on 230th Street in Morgan Township. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contract for propane at $0.70 per gallon with New Cooperative, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 1, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020