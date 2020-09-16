See Page 6: Local Enthusiasts flock to Tractor Ride By Editor | September 16, 2020 | 0 It started with two guys who were cooped up because of the pandemic and mushroomed into an event with 27 tractors — some from as far away as Storm Lake. The Record’s Pam Clark writes about this tractor ride on page 6 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts The Record Office STILL OPEN During Construction September 16, 2020 | No Comments » Homecoming Photos: See Pages 12 & 13 AND Online Page September 16, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes September 16, 2020 | No Comments »