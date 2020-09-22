Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — September 14, 2020

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Deputy Boetger, Karen and Ron Newman, Josh Van Houten, Polly Pithan and Tony McFarland.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Boetger was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 67 hours and 1 minute, responded to 4 calls for service and spent 3 hour and 50 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from August 10, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, approve Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Anthon Community Center, authorize the Mayor to sign the Vendor Agreement for the Low-Income Home Energy Program and a building permit to Scott Fundermann at 104 Westgate Rd for a house addition. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen, and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, explained the closing for the Eunice Clause property is near completion. The municipal infraction for a cited nuisance abatement was filed and fines were settled. Another municipal infraction for a cited nuisance abatement is still being pursued.

HAMANN MEMORIAL LIBRARY: Annual report was reviewed by council.

JOANNE REIMERT: Reimert was unable to attend meeting to discuss nuisance abatement at 315 E. Main St.

PUBLIC HEARING: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to open public hearing at 5:53 pm to accept an offer from Armstrong-Van Houten to purchase Lot Three (3) EX S25’ BLK9, Lot Four (4) Block Nine (9), Lot Five (5) Block Nine (9), Anthon West Addition, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0. No oral or written comments were received on said real property sale. Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Petersen to close public hearing at 6:01 pm. Carried 5-0. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Boggs to adopt

Resolution #2020-09-493 entitled “Resolution Approving Sale of Real Property”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

WATER PROJECT: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Benson to adopt

Resolution #2020-09-492

“Resolution Approving Change Order No. 4 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 1”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none

MOWING SEWER LAGOON: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to advertise for bids to mow the sewer lagoon property in return for harvesting the hay crop. A minimum bid, to be paid to the city, of $100.00 is required and a certificate of insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 shall accompany the bid. Sealed bids are due at City Hall by 4:00pm on October 8, 2020. Carried 5-0.

CANCEL CONTRACT: Motion by Hamman, seconded by Benson to cancel the contract with Absolute Inspection Services, LLC adhering to the thirty day notice for cancellation. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none; Pithan left at 6:18pm.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Boggs stated the Anthon Community Development Corp. plans to hire Parker Construction to install the new playground equipment. Public Works Superintendent reported the well is operating at the required 400 gpm. Cahoy will be back to fix the fire hydrant and to do seeding, but otherwise their work is finished onsite. IPT contractor to begin the replacement of piping in the plant. Hydrant flushing is scheduled for September 21-25, 2020. Other items discussed: Halloween hours are scheduled for 5:30-7:30pm on October 31, 2020.

August Receipts: General- $29000.50; RUT-$5978.61; LOST-$7020.68; Debt Service-$659.04; Water Cap Project-$87279.80; Water-$18851.84; Sewer-$10233.99; Electric-$60746.45. Total: $219770.91. Expenses: General-$19044.72; RUT-$1169.43; Water-$10471.46; Water Cap Project-$38568.80; Sewer-$6286.29; Electric-$47603.58. Total: $123144.28.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:35 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

SEPTEMBER 2020

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. MISC. SUPPLIES $91.44

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $26.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $68.04

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER CONCRETE & CAULK $16.54

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TRAIL CAM CONFERENCE NOTARY $753.44

HALLETT MATERIALS ROAD GRAVEL $628.92

FRANK’S ASPHALT STREET REPAIRS $855.00

JOY AUTO PARTS OIL SUPPLIES $119.78

LONG LINES PHONE $348.00

MATT PARROTT UB SUPPLIES $588.12

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $106.94

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,768.45

WIMECA ENERGY $37,229.16

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,211.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $12.95

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $704.36

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $652.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $5,925.77

IPERS WH IPERS $2,646.78

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,697.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,629.47

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $405.52

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $191.62

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.17

BENSTAR PACKAGING & DIST. SUPPLIES $98.82

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $112.50

I & S GROUP, INC. WATER PROJECT $4,237.17

CAHOY PUMP SERVICES INC. WATER PROJECT $7,858.40

COUNCIL BLUFFS WATER WORK LAB WATER TEST $25.00

GAUKEL NEVINS WESTERGAARD REAL ESTATE PURCHASE $25,000.00

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY WATER TESTING GCMS & HAA $125.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $12,799.41

CLAIMS TOTAL $114,667.39

