Ashley Clausen-Wilson

Ashley L. Clausen-Wilson, 28, of Anthon passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville, Iowa with Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Ashley LeAnn was born August 29, 1992, Ida Grove, IA, the daughter of Robert Clausen and Shari Sands- DuVoix. Ashely was raised in Anthon, graduating from MVAO High School in 2010.

Following graduation, Ashley made her home in Anthon. Ashley was a member of Salem Lutheran Church being baptized and confirmed at the church.

Those left to cherish the memory of Ashley are her father, Robert “Bob” Clausen; mother, Shari Sands (Andy) DuVoix; her grandmother, Janice Burns; her stepdaughter Charlotte Wilson, her brother, Ethan Preus, other siblings, Matthew Wyant and Molly McDaniel, aunts and uncles, Sheila (Keane) Fischer, Linda (Dale) Erickson, Bill (Vickie) Clausen, Nancy Clausen and Tom Clausen along with numerous cousins and friends. Also surviving is her separated husband, Rich Wilson.

Ashley was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Norma Clausen; her maternal grandfathers, Robert Burns and Jeff Sands; two miscarried infants; and a special friend, Matt Jepsen.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.