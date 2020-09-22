Correctionville City Council — September 14, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

September 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on September 14, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: Adam Petty. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve the minutes of the August 10, 2020 regular meeting and August 19, 2020 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Eric Sorensen inquired whether the attorney looked at the property located at 618 Hackberry Street regarding nuisance. Attorney will look at it before next meeting.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed. Sgt. Boetger reviewed report. Discussed traffic issues and activity at the cemetery.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported has been cleaning up asphalt millings from street repairs, delineator posts will be installed at the french drain near Driftwood and Sioux to keep traffic from driving over it. Discussed problems with the skid loader. Mayor Heilman requested the maintenance personal start working on street edges.

Fire and rescue report: No department members in attendance.

Dave Christensen was not in attendance. Reviewed citation list. Attorney updated council on acquisition of property 409 Elm Street. City clerk was instructed to send property owners at 137 5th Street notice to remove wood from front yard.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:34 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property parcel 884206129005 Gendreaus 2nd Addn Lots1 & 4 Blk 5 (816 4th Street) town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. With no oral or written comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to close public hearing at 7:41 p.m. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve Resolution 2020-41 accepting bid from LandLogic, LLC. in the amount of $1.00 for parcel 884206129005 Gendreaus 2nd Addn Lots1 & 4 Blk 5 (816 4th Street) town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. LandLogic, LLC. will be splitting the parcel, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley for the city to pay for survey and two new abstracts created. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to close meeting at 7:50 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against to consider vacating the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. With no oral or written comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing at 7:51 p.m. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson approving Resolution 2020-42 approving the Annual Street Finance Report (RUT) for the year ending June 30, 2020. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving street closure for car show on September 16, 2020. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:56 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder. With no oral or written comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing at 7:57 p.m. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2020-43 to take additional action to institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority, and the issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority in the manner required by law of not to exceed $60,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert, adopting Resolution 2020-44 approving and authorizing a form of Interim Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Correctionville, Iowa, and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $60,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes Anticipation Project Note, Series 2020, of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa, and providing for a method of payment of said Notes. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Sanderson introduced the second reading of

Ordinance 722-2020 an ordinance adding Chapter 48 Fireworks to the Correctionville code of ordinances.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the second reading. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to waive the third reading of Ordinance 722-2020. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to adopt Ordinance 722-2020. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Council discussed acquiring property at 507 Driftwood Street. Attorney will do a title search, council agreed to release any city assessments to get the property back on the tax roll.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to accept proposal for services for zoning Ordinance & Zoning Map updates from ISG. Passed 4/0.

Council reviewed three quotes to replace skid loader. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley accepting quote from Builders Sharpening & Service for a Bobcat S64 Skid steer loader in the amount of $26,754.80. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Chamber Banquet, Monday, September 28, 2020.

Discussed CEDCORP building that is for sale.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:38 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

August August

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$34,285.14 $23,436.72

Road Use Tax

$3,500.54 $8,687.50

Employee Benefits

$856.48

Emergency

$77.40

LOST

$9,908.14

TIF

$31.23

Welsch

$1,734.99

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$100.00

Cemetery Maint.

$163.36

Debt Service

$1,185.87

Flood 2019

$10.00

Sewer Force Main

$950.00

Water Fund

$7,443.92 $11,698.08

Sewer Fund

$4,071.58 $15,206.67

Totals

$50,261.18 $73,098.97

Vendor/ Description Amount

FNB Postage $10.55

Ipers IPERS $1,642.13

Department of Treasury Federal $3,020.26

Western Iowa Equipment Auger $1,000.00

Michael Frahm Cemetery mowing $2,875.00

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,573.98

Taunia Pry Deposit refund $100.00

Hannah Schumacher Deposit refund $77.59

Robin Kerns Deposit refund $100.00

USPS sewer postage $137.20

MidAmerican Electricity $4,067.65

Elegant Lawn & Landscape property cleanup 202 5th $560.00

Knife River Midwest, LLC FEMA Street Repairs $201,037.52

Acco Chemicals $269.54

Builders Sharpening & Service Cables $140.15

Clark Equipment Co. Sweeper $3,371.36

Colonial Research Maintenance $160.80

Corner Hardware Repairs $99.35

Correctionville Building Center Shelterhouse repairs $150.51

Display Sales Flag rope $90.80

DSM Construction Sidewalks $7,372.00

Emergency Vehicle Center, Inc. Tanker repairs $8,148.78

Foundation Analytical Water Testing $54.75

I & S Group, Inc. Preliminary Design $3,710.00

Iowa One Call Locates $35.20

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $303.26

Knife River Midwest, LLC Street Repairs $73,846.87

Longlines Phones $145.17

McKesson Medical Ambulance supplies $182.39

Michael Frahm Cemetery mowing $2,875.00

Mike Sevening Construction Crosswalk $680.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $613.12

Overdrive, Inc. FY2021 Bridges E-Book $385.78

PCC Amb. billing July 2020 $227.45

Quality Pump & Control Lift Station $1,189.00

State Library Of Iowa FY2021 Bridges $136.26

Storey Kenworthy/Matt Parrott Receipt books $172.72

Moville Record publishing $163.82

Utility Service Co. Inc. 4th Quarter 2020 $3,266.48

Verizon Wireless Phones $51.56

Visa Supplies $301.42

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist June $800.00

Woodbury County Treasurer property taxes 2019 $1,076.00

$330,221.42

