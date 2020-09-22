Donald Todd

Donald O. Todd, 93, of rural Quimby, Iowa, passed away Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020 at his farm home surrounded by his family.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Quimby Cemetery in Quimby, Iowa. Pastor David Doellinger will officiate. There will be military rites at the graveside by the Quimby American Legion, L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and the Cherokee American Legion.

Donald was born on May 31, 1927 on the family farm in Silver Township, Cherokee County, Iowa to Otto and Lily (Meister) Todd. He started helping out on the farm at an early age.

When he was 18, he went to serve in the United States Army during the tail end of World War II. Following the war he came home and went to G.I. School while farming with his family.

Donald was married to Delores J. Lenz on January 30, 1949 at Holstein, Iowa. He has lived and farmed in Willow Township ever since.

Donald was a member of several farming organizations and had served on many of the boards over the years, including the Cherokee County Extension Council, Cherokee County Cattleman’s, Rural Electric Cooperative, ASCS as a federal crop adjuster, 4-H leader, Cherokee County Fair Board. He had been a seed corn dealer for over 30 years for Funks Seeds and later for Golden Harvest.

Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, making bird houses, rock hunting and looking for fossils. He loved to share the details of these finds with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Delores J. Todd on April 2, 2019; his siblings and their spouses: Dale Todd, Ralph (Delores I.) Todd, Darrell Todd, Eugene Todd, Gladys Todd, Eva (Robert) Dittmer, Rose (Peter) Godberson, Agnes (Leroy) Boock.

He is survived by his four children: David (Becky) Todd of Quimby, IA; Nancy (Jim) Nelson of Cherokee, IA; Bev (Craig) Simonsen of Aurelia, IA; and Judy (Dale) Kraft of Laurens, IA; grandchildren Jennifer (Kyle) Schimmer, Terri (Orin) Cheever, Matthew (Jessica) Todd, Emelee (Jon) Cargin, Ed (Nancy) Nelson, Audrey (Dan) Pitts, Laurie (Cory) Jenness, Derek (Rachel) Simonsen, Cody (Jill) Simonsen, Todd (Libby) Kraft, and Josie (John) Fahrenkrog; 33 great-grandchildren; his siblings and their spouses: Clarence (Bernice) Todd of Quimby, IA; Frank (Carolyn) Todd of Holstein, IA; Gail (Nancy) Todd of Holstein, IA; and Ken (Janie) Todd of Quimby, IA; sisters-in-law Elvera Todd of Holstein, IA; Donna Todd of Spencer; and Nancy (Lenz) Crouch of Washta, IA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.