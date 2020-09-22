Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — September 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
NEWSPAPER REPORT — September 2020

Aberson Construction  Services    360.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    459.00
All Iowa Honor Drill Team  Entry Fees    50.00
American Pop Corn Co.  Service    212.00
Bahrke, Karl  Reimburse    85.00
Bailey, Amy  Reimburse    149.53
Batteries Plus-129  Batteries    125.94
Beck Engineering, Inc.  Services    0.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    782.06
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    299.00
Bomgaars  Supplies    152.98
Bottjen Implement Supplies    40.17
Brewer, Steve  Non-Public Trans Reimb    473.49
Burke Engineering Sales  Repair Parts/Service    9.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    2,651.39
Central Landscape Supply  Supplies    68.60
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    840.00
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    1,104.00
Cheerzone  Supplies    84.93
Chesterman  Supplies    103.52
Chet’s  Supplies    30.22
ChristianBook.com  Supplies    42.23
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    1,019.15
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    484.24
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc Supplies    421.85
Cronin, Kent Or Sheila  Non-Public Trans Reimb    1,311.10
DeJong, Michael  Reimbursement    34.00
Eakes Supply  Supplies    2,695.07
Edgenuity Inc.  Services    7,000.00
FS Repair  Repairs    850.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Services    7,798.10
First Cooperative Association-Corp.  Office  Fuel, Supplies    469.17
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    783.79
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    18.53
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service, Supplies    1,093.04
Graham’s  Supplies    287.00
Grahams Graphics  Printing Supplies    324.00
Grau, Daniel  Official    110.00
H & H Roofing  Roofing Services    460.00
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    115.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    3,638.98
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    1,084.08
Hytrek, Nick  Official    110.00
IA Dept Of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    39.06
IA High School Music Assoc.  Entry Fees    25.00
IA State Dance/Drill Team Assoc.  Dues    266.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    78.74
Iowa High School Athletic Assn  Dues/Fees    110.75
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Subscription    111.00
Istate Truck Center  Bus Parts    317.99
Jacobus, Larry  Official    110.00
Kami  Online Subscription    930.00
Kappenman, Matt  Official    110.00
Kreber, Chris  Official    110.00
Kreber, Kelly  Official    110.00
Kully Supply Inc.  Supplies    3,040.80
L & L Builders Co.  Services    534,299.95
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    300.32
Lawton-Bronson Schools  Entry Fees    75.00
Lumber Pros  Lumber Supplies    21.35
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    18,449.56
Mast, Peggy  Reimburse    38.75
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    172.93
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    18.72
McGraw-Hill  Instr. Supplies    175.60
McKesson Medical  Medical Supplies    17.73
McPike, Milt  Official    110.00
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    325.85
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    731.31
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    14,596.24
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Gate startup/postage    668.87
Midwest Alarm Services  Services    2,090.88
Moville Record  Minutes    183.94
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    69.30
Northwest AEA  Instr. Supplies    202.72
Northwestern College  Staff Registrations    350.00
Omnicheer  Cheer Supply    52.92
Paper Corporation, The  Paper     2,519.34
Pick, Steven  Official    110.00
Plank Road Publishing Inc.  Instr. Supplies    112.45
Pratt, Stephanie  Reimbursement    100.00
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Supplies    425.90
Remsen Union Community School  Tuition    10,593.75
Riddell/All American Sports  Athletic Equip/Reconditioning    1,143.67
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    1,438.67
Roto Rooter  Plumbing Service    411.00
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Savvas Learning Company LLC  Supplies    6,909.29
Scholastic Classroom Magazines  Subscriptions    227.70
Scholastic  Instructional Supply    1,616.90
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    21.84
Schroeder, Steven  Reimbursement    100.00
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    4,675.47
Seesaw Learning Inc.  Software License    979.00
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    395.00
Sheldon High School  Entry Fee    90.00
Stansbury, Nicole Non-Public Trans Reimb    236.76
Staples Advantage  Supplies    79.39
Stupka, Nate  Official    110.00
Thomas, George  Official    110.00
Thompson Innovation  Services    9,411.28
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    4.84
Trophies Plus Inc. Awards    423.29
US Postal Service  Mailing Permit/Postage    84.00
Wachter, Derek  Official    110.00
Walsworth  Yearbook    2,024.35
Wesselman, Jim  Official    110.00
Westcom Wireless Inc.  Supplies    1,343.00
Western Christian High School  Entry fee    50.00
Wiatel  Phone    426.39
Wiese, Rob  Reimburse    382.21
William V MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    751.40
Wilson Repair  Repairs    131.25

