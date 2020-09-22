Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — September 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT — September 2020

Aberson Construction Services 360.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 459.00

All Iowa Honor Drill Team Entry Fees 50.00

American Pop Corn Co. Service 212.00

Bahrke, Karl Reimburse 85.00

Bailey, Amy Reimburse 149.53

Batteries Plus-129 Batteries 125.94

Beck Engineering, Inc. Services 0.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 782.06

Bohle Construction LLC Services 299.00

Bomgaars Supplies 152.98

Bottjen Implement Supplies 40.17

Brewer, Steve Non-Public Trans Reimb 473.49

Burke Engineering Sales Repair Parts/Service 9.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 2,651.39

Central Landscape Supply Supplies 68.60

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 840.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 1,104.00

Cheerzone Supplies 84.93

Chesterman Supplies 103.52

Chet’s Supplies 30.22

ChristianBook.com Supplies 42.23

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 1,019.15

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 484.24

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc Supplies 421.85

Cronin, Kent Or Sheila Non-Public Trans Reimb 1,311.10

DeJong, Michael Reimbursement 34.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 2,695.07

Edgenuity Inc. Services 7,000.00

FS Repair Repairs 850.00

FEH Associates Inc. Services 7,798.10

First Cooperative Association-Corp. Office Fuel, Supplies 469.17

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 783.79

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 18.53

Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service, Supplies 1,093.04

Graham’s Supplies 287.00

Grahams Graphics Printing Supplies 324.00

Grau, Daniel Official 110.00

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 460.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 115.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 3,638.98

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 1,084.08

Hytrek, Nick Official 110.00

IA Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 39.06

IA High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 25.00

IA State Dance/Drill Team Assoc. Dues 266.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 78.74

Iowa High School Athletic Assn Dues/Fees 110.75

Iowa School Finance Information Service Subscription 111.00

Istate Truck Center Bus Parts 317.99

Jacobus, Larry Official 110.00

Kami Online Subscription 930.00

Kappenman, Matt Official 110.00

Kreber, Chris Official 110.00

Kreber, Kelly Official 110.00

Kully Supply Inc. Supplies 3,040.80

L & L Builders Co. Services 534,299.95

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 300.32

Lawton-Bronson Schools Entry Fees 75.00

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 21.35

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 18,449.56

Mast, Peggy Reimburse 38.75

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 172.93

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 18.72

McGraw-Hill Instr. Supplies 175.60

McKesson Medical Medical Supplies 17.73

McPike, Milt Official 110.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 325.85

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 731.31

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 14,596.24

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Gate startup/postage 668.87

Midwest Alarm Services Services 2,090.88

Moville Record Minutes 183.94

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 69.30

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 202.72

Northwestern College Staff Registrations 350.00

Omnicheer Cheer Supply 52.92

Paper Corporation, The Paper 2,519.34

Pick, Steven Official 110.00

Plank Road Publishing Inc. Instr. Supplies 112.45

Pratt, Stephanie Reimbursement 100.00

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Supplies 425.90

Remsen Union Community School Tuition 10,593.75

Riddell/All American Sports Athletic Equip/Reconditioning 1,143.67

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 1,438.67

Roto Rooter Plumbing Service 411.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Savvas Learning Company LLC Supplies 6,909.29

Scholastic Classroom Magazines Subscriptions 227.70

Scholastic Instructional Supply 1,616.90

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 21.84

Schroeder, Steven Reimbursement 100.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,675.47

Seesaw Learning Inc. Software License 979.00

Shane’s Glass & More Services 395.00

Sheldon High School Entry Fee 90.00

Stansbury, Nicole Non-Public Trans Reimb 236.76

Staples Advantage Supplies 79.39

Stupka, Nate Official 110.00

Thomas, George Official 110.00

Thompson Innovation Services 9,411.28

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 4.84

Trophies Plus Inc. Awards 423.29

US Postal Service Mailing Permit/Postage 84.00

Wachter, Derek Official 110.00

Walsworth Yearbook 2,024.35

Wesselman, Jim Official 110.00

Westcom Wireless Inc. Supplies 1,343.00

Western Christian High School Entry fee 50.00

Wiatel Phone 426.39

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 382.21

William V MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 751.40

Wilson Repair Repairs 131.25

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 24, 2020