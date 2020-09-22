Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — September 14, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

September 14, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present: Members: Pratt, Haggin and Collins.

Zoom call: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the August minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $83,131.59 from the general fund, $20,623.22 from the schoolhouse funds, $18,279.76 from lunch fund, $535,139.95 from Sales Tax fund, $137.85 Pierson activity fund and $9,599.11 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

September 14th is Day 22 at KP and midterm for the quarter. Volleyball and football are off and running. Volleyball started last week and football started today. Student council members have been elected. Pictures were September 9th. In 2020, grandparents and special friends day was cancelled; hopefully in Spring 2021. Thanks again to the KP Boosters and the gift certificates for the employees. FAST testing for K-6 teachers will provide formative assessment solutions. This year’s theme is “Optimism”!

Supt. Bailey

Homecoming will be October 2nd. There will not be a dance this year. The student council will plan an alternate activity to replace this. The theme is going to be the Holidays. Tuesday of that week will be Super Class Night. The activities may be either outside or have just the students and staff in the gym separated by the four corners and be social distanced. Thursday will be the Pep Rally and Coronation. Coronation maybe in the gym with only family members and host the pep rally at the football field. Parade options are still being discussed. This year we are moving the play to the spring along with the talent show. Mr. Bailey discussed the absentee rate and how the IDPH reports illness for K-12 schools. A month into the school year and the staff has been excellent. The staff has worked extremely hard to protect the safety of our students. The political culture has started to creep into the hallways in school. Students may show support of their political candidate inside their lockers. On the outside of the locker, only school related items may be displayed. The gym project is running three weeks ahead of schedule and should be noticing the roof braces this week. Today was the first day of free breakfast and lunch for the students based on the extended State funding. Second lunches and ala carte items will need to be paid for. Congratulations to Mrs. Griffin for receiving a $15,000 grant for Greenhouse Refresh through American’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

8. OLD BUSINESS — None

9. NEW BUSINESS

Late Filed Open Enrollment Request:

The board received an open enrollment requests from one family of three children. Normally, the open enrollment deadline would be March 1. The legislature re-opened open enrollment, for a limited time and a limited scope. The reopening started on July 1st and went to July 15th. This reopening was just to the virtual academies. We received applications on August 26. The application was signed by the parent on August 20 outside the window allowed and they do not fall under one of the good cause exemptions. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for the Boden family. All voted aye, motion carried.

2020 Legislative Resolutions:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to choose five resolutions including mental health, market-competitive wages, school funding policy, supplemental state aid and local accountability and decision-making. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the resignation of Arturo Alarcon-Adame. Mr. Bailey thanked the Professor for his service to the district. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Scott Phelps from JH Boys Basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Continuing Contract Recommendations:

Summer coaches. Mr. Olson filled in the Asst. Softball position and the district will look for a permanent position. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the summer coach contracts including Taylor Doeschot, head baseball, Lindsay Smit, head softball and Kevin Hardie, asst. baseball. All voted aye, motion carried.

Change in State Building Codes:

According to the Federal and State Governments, we have four buildings: High School, Middle School, Pierson Elementary and Kingsley Elementary. The district has been asked to change the reporting building codes to include Pierson Elementary with Kingsley Elementary. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the change of State building codes to include K-5, Middle School and High School. This reporting change will start in the 2021/2022 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser requests:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the Dance team selling t-shirts to raise money for yearly expenses. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

At 6:45 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 24, 2020