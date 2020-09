Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — September 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

SEPTEMBER BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS Metal Strip on Heating Coil 832.81

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 121.95

BRIDE, TOM & ANNE NP TRANSPORTATION 914.98

BURKE ENGR. SALES CO. HOLD DOWN CLIP 13.38

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,451.80

CHEMSEARCH NANO-CY CONTROLLER 365.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 299.54

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 594.09

ENRIGHT, KEVIN & BRENDA NP TRANSPORTATION 914.98

HANSON, ERIC & JULIE NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

HEALY WELDING HANGER BRACKET 34.70

HOBART SALES & SERVICE HEATING ELEMENT 204.00

HOOGENDYK, JAY & MELISSA NP TRANSPORTATION..457.49

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT Go math 113.80

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

HY-VEE STAFF MEETING BREAKFAST 510.00

INSECT LORE CLASS SUPPLIES 35.94

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. WORK ON COMPRESSOR 257.48

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE GASB 75 REPORT 1,100.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC Jazz Choir Music 149.99

JACKSON, JOHN OR LORI NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

KIRKPATRICK, JAY & LESLIE NP TRANSPORTATION 914.98

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

KOOIKER, BENJAMIN & CATHY NP TRANSPORTATION..914.98

KUENY, JENNIFER NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

LATIMER, STACY NP TRANSPORTATION 914.98

LEFEBVRE, JOSEPH NP TRANSPORTATION 228.74

LEFLER, AUSTIN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATING FILM 240.00

LOOMIS, CASADAY NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

MARTIN BROS.

NURSE SUPPLIES 75.15

FOOD TRAYS

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC ONLINE LICENSES 2,521.59

MELTON, JOSEPH & JAMI NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Trombone repair 203.62

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 13,655.77

MOVILLE RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 306.09

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. entryway heater 464.00

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. Mystery science online 1,249.00

NCS, INC COLLECTIONS 13.33

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 BELL RINGER WORKBOOK 64.82

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. fertilizer and weed killer..760.39

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS BRAKES 235.24

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 96.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER ORDER 1,341.78

PARVU, ANDREA REIMBURSE CLASSROOM SHELF 47.88

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 157.62

PETERBILT OF SIOUX CITY 3-way switch 28.04

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PRIOR, CHARLES REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 363.49

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC Extra Desktop prop and parks 33.94

RICHARDSON, MARK stump removal 200.00

ROBERTS, BETH MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. parts for mower 19.86

ROERING, TODD & SUSAN NP TRANSPORTATION 914.98

ROWE, JANA REIMBURSE MILEAGE 23.20

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 191.45

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA Annual Membership 2,077.00

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION Tchoukball set 405.97

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC

PE 2,045.56

Instructional supplies

BATTERIES

general materials

4th grade spelling books

tackboards

classroom supplies

SCHOOLMATE STUDENT PLANNERS 760.00

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 132.94

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE PHONE AND MILEAGE 87.12

SIGLER FIRE EQUIPMENT COMPANY RECHARGE EXTINGUISHER 48.00

SIGN PRO BUS NUMBERS.. 25.04

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE TACKBOARD 243.99

STATELINE-ELECTRIC gas pump 488.99

STOCKING, BRYAN & CAROL NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC GOLD subscription 365.75

THOMPSON INNOVATION phone line installs 200.00

UHL, RANDY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

US BANK

Nine square balls 28,730.07

POSTAGE

Nylons for instrument masks

supplies for summer reading

TV’s for classrooms

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 53.36

VONDRAK, JEAN REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 636.10

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 655.07

WIECK, TODD NP TRANSPORTATION 457.49

WINTERSET SCHOOLS school desks 270.00

ZVERSE Face shields – COVID need 79.98

Fund Total: 75,667.22

SHOEMAKER SCHOLARSHIP

WAYNE STATE & HALEY MITCHELL EGGERLING SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ANTHONY, STEVE & TAYLOR REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 26.70

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,727.27

MARTIN BROS. FOOD.. 15,223.10

NCS, INC. COLLECTION FEE PAST DUE LUNCH ACCOUNT 12.38

NEAL, KEELIE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 56.40

US BANK NUTRITION SUPPLIES 7.99

WALKER, ROBIN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 54.15

Fund Total: 17,107.99

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING FOOTBALL & CROSS COUNTRY FUNDRAISER 4,140.00

AREND, JAMIE OFFICIAL 100.00

ASKELSON, TERRI OFFICIAL 175.00

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS SENIOR NIGHT AWARDS 63.25

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP – CONCESSIONS & MACHINE 1,674.72

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE ATHLETIC TRAINER SERVICES 2,000.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS CHEER GEAR, EAGLE NEST & HOMECOMING APPAREL 3,686.05

DAKOTA VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 60.00

DECKER SPORTS SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 314.75

DON’S PRO SHOP SOFTBALL AWARDS 148.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS FOOTBALL SUPPLIES 909.03

HESSE, PATTI OFFICIAL 110.00

IOWA CHEERLEADING COACHES ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP 45.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP 25.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N MEMBERSHIP & JUDGES CERTIFICATION 90.00

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSEMENT 57.78

MALSAM, JENNI OFFICIAL 110.00

MCGUIRE, LORI OFFICIAL 175.00

MEGA DOUGH DANCE FUNDRAISER 900.00

RICHARDSON, MARTY OFFICIAL 100.00

SCHMIDT, JOHN OFFICIAL 100.00

SCHNEIDERMANN, CRAIG OFFICIAL 100.00

SWAY MEDICAL CONCUSSION APP STUDENT ATHLETES 299.00

US BANK SPEECH SUPPLIES, DANCE SUPPLIES, FFA SUPPLIES, CHEER BOWS 345.20

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. FOOTBALL TRAVEL BAGS 1,800.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 1,380.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY ENTRY FEE 95.00

WYNIA, BRADY OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total: 19,102.78

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

AMPLIFIED IT Google Enterprise Licensing 1,848.00

US BANK HUDL Subscription 2,138.93

Fund Total: 3,986.93

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD BUS TO POLICY 3,347.00

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 4,447.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 23,581.50

Fund Total: 31,375.50

DEBT SERVICES FUND

DE LAGE LANDEN PUBLIC FINANCE LLC BUS LEASE 20,973.82

Fund Total: 20,973.82

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 30.43

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 207.18

Fund Total: 237.61

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT 415.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES, INC. SOIL TESTING 743.00

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 2,771.10

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. GYM FLOOR AND STRIPPER 10,651.27

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORPORATION HEAT PUMP REPAIR 993.37

JENSEN SPRINKLER REINSTALL SPRINKLER 2,950.41

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. Annual Microsoft License Renewal 3,832.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET Inside door panel – Suburban 549.94

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MARX TRAILER storage container 4,500.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES

Chromebooks 15,729.00

ID card printer

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. bent bumper 1,013.40

TNT SALES & SERVICE Repair Power Washer 706.80

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS install used radios in new buses 773.00

US BANK TV’s for classrooms 1,259.98

WA KLINGER LLC ELEMENTARY BUILDING ADDITION 48,459.26

Fund Total: 96,009.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 24, 2020