Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — August 10, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, August 10, 2020

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:02

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call — All present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Elementary classroom addition is moving along ahead of pace.

Shook presented on distance learning if the need for that arises. There are 4 options for schooling next year — In schooling, distance learning, home school assistance and home school.

Enrollment is looking better than predicted

Buildings are having professional development days to prepare for the school year and the learning that has been lost after the spring semester.

2. Monthly financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial statements

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Woolridge moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve high school boys head basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Adam Benson as high school boys head coach basketball coach.. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve high school boys assistant basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ken Rohmiller as high school boys assistant basketball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve high school girls assistant basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Alyssa Kock as high school girls assistant basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

4. Approve head wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Matt Thoma as head high school wrestling coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve assistant wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as assistant wrestling coach. Woolridge seconded. Reine, Woolridge, Scott and Amick aye. Sappingfield abstain.

6. Approve volunteer assistant wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Shawn Seppala as volunteer wrestling coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve head archery coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Jason Carlson as head archery coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve Curtis Holtz as assistant archery coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Jamie Amick as volunteer assistant archery coach. Woolridge seconded. Sappingfield, Woolridge, Reinke and Scott aye. Amick abstain

10. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve Brad Larson as volunteer assistant archery coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

11. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Busch as head junior high boys basketball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

12. Approve junior high assistant girls basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ashley Neal as assistant junior high girls basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

13. Approve junior high head wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Kendal Thompson as junior high wrestling coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor

14. Approve junior high volunteer assistant wrestling coach

Sappngfield moved to approve Shawn Seppala as volunteer assistant wrestling coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

15. Approve resignation of junior high girls head basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Jeff Firsching as junior high girls basketball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

K. New Business

1. Approve elementary handbook

Woolridge moved to approve elementary handbook. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:26

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

