Probate — Marie White
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIE A. WHITE, DECEASED.
PROBATE NO. ESPR019889
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marie A. White, Deceased, who died on or about September 6, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 15, 2020, the last will and testament of Marie A. White, deceased, bearing date of July 10, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kenneth W. Carel was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: September 15, 2020
/s/ Kenneth W. Carel
Kenneth W. Carel
8150 Marseille Drive
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for executor
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
October 1, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 24, 2020
and Thursday, October 1, 2020