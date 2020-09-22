Probate — Wilfred Uhl

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILFRED R. UHL, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR055955

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Wilfred R. Uhl, Deceased, who died on or about August 21, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on September 9, 2020, the last will and testament of Wilfred R. Uhl, deceased, bearing the date of January 21, 1994, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on September 9, 2020.

Ricky D. Uhl, Proponent

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Estate

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 24, 2020

and Thursday, October 1, 2020