Joan Fuller

Joan R. Fuller, 92, of Pierson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Correctionville Specialty Care, Correctionville, Iowa.

Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with the Rev. Berth Kayembe Lundula officiating. Graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Grand Meadow Cemetery in rural Washta, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to rohdefh.com.

Joan was born on Dec. 31, 1927, Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence C. and Vernice V. (Bautz) Ruebel. She graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School in 1945. Following high school, she attended Fort Dodge Junior College.

Joan worked at several offices in Fort Dodge before she began a 13-year stint as secretary to the superintendent of the Fort Dodge School system. On June 9, 1962, she and Beryl Fuller were married in Fort Dodge. Following their marriage,

Joan and Beryl made their home in Pierson.

Joan worked as city clerk for 24 years for the town of Pierson. Following her retirement, Joan and Beryl continued to live in Pierson. Beryl passed away on Feb. 12, 2002. Following his death Joan continued to live at their home.

Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nicolette “Nicky” Fuller; a nephew, Lee (Connie) Johnson; niece, Beth Johnson; a nephew, Matthew; and many close friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Beryl; and her son, Robert.