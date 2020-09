Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — September 14, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: 2 guests and several viewing on Facebook Live.

* DUE TO VERY LIMITED SEATING, THE BOARD MEETING WILL BE STREAMED VIA FACEBOOK LIVE.

* SCHOOL BOARD PICTURE taken for newspaper

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $134,863.35; Management $15,919.14; PPEL $25,401.50; Infrastructure $42,900.86; Extra & Hourly Pay $37,716.16

E. Activity Account: $8,204.84

F. School Meal Program: $26,360.16

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract for Marcela Babl as IEP interpreter; Sue Wessling cook; Melissa Knudsen cook; Lea Tirevold Middle School cheer coach; and Hayden Kuhl teacher aide. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2020-2021- Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the 20-21 fundraising activities. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointments:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – Dale Wimmer

2. County Conference Board Representative – Monona: Kennedy and Woodbury: Schram

3. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) – as presented

4. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities – Shari Blake

Mead moved and Schram seconded to make the above appointments. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Bus Cameras – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the purchase of four new bus cameras from Incontrol Electronics. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Open Enrollment Request – due to the unprecedented and unique situation caused by COVID-19, Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the open enrollment request out of two students to Clayton Ridge K-12 online academy. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Special Education Contract – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the special education contract with Lakes Partnership School Consortium. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention

B. Updates on Virtual Learning Plan and Facilities Usage

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2020-2021

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 12, 2020 – Anthon

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:47 PM

The board will continue to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS CARES SUPPLIES 1,395.00

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 360.00

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 703.19

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 35.76

BOLL, KORI REIMBURSE 94.05

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 625.61

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 366.59

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 197.03

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 285.96

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. SUPPLIES 641.00

CENTURYLINK PHONE 348.27

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 125.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 15.07

COVALENT CHEMICAL, LLC CARES SUPPLIES 2,895.00

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 82.92

DONN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 478.14

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 561.00

EDMENTUM CARES SUPPLIES 1,445.60

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 131.44

FUSION PRODUCTS CARES SUPPLIES 3,493.08

GRAFFIX INC. WALL OF FAME CARES SUPPLIES 2,143.50

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 5.33

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 684.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 15,209.29

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 9,614.20

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 25.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIPS 1,000.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS TESTING 136.52

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,614.23

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 21.02

KAUFMAN, EVIE HOMESCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,606.00

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 10,400.00

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 647.06

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 89.24

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 112.32

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 259.07

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 93.63

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 128.63

MASTERS, DENISE HOME-SCHOOL SUPPLIES 171.86

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 1,663.95

MENARDS SUPPLIES 79.18

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 175.00

MILLER, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 663.49

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 77.97

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS 1,500.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 203.88

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 2,034.49

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 366.94

PEDROZA, CHEYENNE DONATIONS 100.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,593.14

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,379.50

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 272.00

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 157.30

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 150.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 96.62

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 250.93

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,077.23

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 41.03

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 376.62

WIMMER, NICOLE REIMBURSEMENT 100.57

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 341.60

Fund Total: 134,863.35

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 12,793.08

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,126.06

Fund Total: 15,919.14

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

HAMMAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 1,067.50

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 2,410.00

JOHNSHOY LANDSCAPING LLC SERVICES 5,520.00

JOURNEYED,COM, INC. SITE LICENSE 2,425.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 933.00

SATARII, INC. (dba SWIVL) EQUIPMENT 7,896.00

TIMECLOCK PLUS TIMECLOCK SOFTWARE 5,150.00

Fund Total: 25,401.50

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 110.00

ALFORD, BEN OFFICIAL 115.00

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 199.90

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. SUPPLIES 197.00

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 85.00

CONOVER, CASEY OFFICIAL 105.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 56.03

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 85.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 170.64

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 858.75

KRUSE, DANA OFFICIAL 115.00

MARKHAM, SAM OFFICIAL 115.00

MCCORMICK’S GROUP, LLC SUPPLIES 1,809.67

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 85.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 330.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,485.90

PETERSEN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 115.00

PRO-TUFF DECALS SUPPLIES 259.20

SCHUMACHER, BRENT OFFICIAL 115.00

SWAY MEDICAL SUPPLIES 269.10

SYDNEY BRADFORD SERVICES 750.00

THEMES & VARIATIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 149.95

UNITED SPORTS ACADEMY SUPPLIES 300.00

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 3.70

WAX, GARY OFFICIAL 105.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 215.00

Fund Total: 8,204.84

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 321.01

HILAND DAIRY MILK 369.06

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 11,190.87

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 13,348.22

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,131.00

Fund Total: 26,360.16

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 2,581.75

ANDREWS CARPET SERVICE, INC. CARPET 624.00

APPTEGY WEBSITE/APP 13,950.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC SERVICES 2,500.00

FELD FIRE SERVICES 2,187.50

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SERVICES 262.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS, INC. FURNITURE 8,900.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE 5,635.11

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 549.85

PAM JACOBSEN dba PPP DESIGN SUPPLIES 1,000.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 1,723.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 615.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 1,279.34

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,093.31

Fund Total: 42,900.86

