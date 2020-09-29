Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — September 16, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, September 16

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Tom Conolly and Joel Robinson are absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Parks motions to approve the minutes from the August 19th meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motions to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the August Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Tax Exemption Application from Chad Schweitzberger for 809 Glen Dr. Ofert motions to approve this application, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, Chad Schweitzberger, Edgar Rodriguez, Jerry Sailer, and Amanda Harper. No speakers during Open Forum.

SIMPCO representative Amanda Harper gave the council an update on their housing program and how Moville could use it to utilize the TIF LMI funds. Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Officer Joe Barnes graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy today. No Public Works update was given.

Council discussed first reading of Ordinance 2020-9 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers and exclude the residential section of the 300 block of Main Street. Parks motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-10 amending Sections 46.02 and 121.07 Tobacco Use. Malm motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-11 amending Sections 55.01 and 55.02 Animal Control. Ofert motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-12 amending Sections 1.14 Standard Penalty. Parks motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Second and third readings of the aforementioned ordinances were not waived due to having less than 4 voting council members in attendance.

Council considered Resolution 2020-35 approving and authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the notes; and approval of the tax exemption certificate. The closing for this 10 year note is scheduled for Friday September 25th with Security National Bank. Ofert motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:35 pm Malm motions to open the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with the Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No one present brought forth any concerns or comments, nor were any received in writing or by phone call before the meeting so at around 6:36 pm, Malm motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-36 approving and authorizing execution of a development agreement by and between the City of Moville and the Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC. Malm motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered the proposal from Siouxland Bat Control Company for bat control at the Community Center for $1725. Malm motions to approve this proposal, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2020-37 setting Open Burning dates for Fall of 2020 from October 31 through November 15. Malm motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
GENERAL TOTAL    89,476.41
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    17,121.04
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    19,084.66
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    90.46
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    1,755.83
WATER TOTAL    28,469.16
SEWER TOTAL    21,103.99
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,313.03
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    178,414.58

CLAIMS REPORT  Vendor/Payroll Checks: 8/21/2020-9/16/2020
AC&R SPECIALISTS COMM CTR  EQUIP REPAIRS    592.99
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE – PAINTING    40,855.95
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    57.30
AMAZON  office 365 for PD computers
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    320.64
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    61.22
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    747.00
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING MAIN / S 2ND    4,986.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    684.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    210.00
CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO.  COMM CENTER – ANNUAL CK    275.00
DES MOINES STAMP  NOTARY STAMP – EDGAR    32.40
EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER  PARKS – FLOWERS    328.99
ELECTRIC PUMP  WW LIFT STATION REPAIR    1,065.15
EPS LAWNWORKS  NUISANCE MOWING    510.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    318.37
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO.  CONCRETE PROJECT..162.00
GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER  BAR SUPPLIES    248.30
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    346.12
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    2,221.75
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
I & S GROUP  PRINTING MAPS    52.50
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL  ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    570.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    751.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    36.10
IPERS  IPERS    4,110.99
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    6,114.89
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    11.50
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION    9.99
KATIE SCHULTZ  COMM. CTR DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
LUMBER PROS  SUPPLIES    154.13
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    69.38
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    7,092.00
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM. CENTER ALARM    84.75
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    40.50
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    209.10
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    186.10
POWERPLAN  PARTS    364.89
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  REPAIR A/C AT COMMUNITY CTR    1,843.59
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,431.23
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    232.01
SECRETARY OF STATE  NOTARY RENEWAL    30.00
SIMMERING-CORY  CHANGES TO ORDINANCES    1,011.00
SIOUX CITY FORD  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    59.82
SIOUXLAND BAT COMPANY  BAT REMEDIATION COMMUNITY CTR    1,725.00
SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES..    123.99
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    86.36
TREASURER – STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAXES 1,110.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  MONTHLY TIME CARD SOFTWARE    36.00
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE AND ANNUAL HOSTING    462.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    918.26
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,281.80
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET
WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER  TAXES – MOTEL 20 PROPERTY    7,242.00
==============
Accounts Payable Total    98,458.28
Invoices: Paid    14,498.95
Invoices: Scheduled    83,959.33
Payroll Checks    20,263.99
==============
Report Total    118,722.27
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 8/21/2020- 9/16/2020
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    90,559.81
110 ROAD USE TAX    8,500.10
600 WATER    10,138.06
610 SEWER    9,524.30
———————————————–
TOTAL FUNDS    118,722.27

Published in The Record
Thursday, October 1, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment