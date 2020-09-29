Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — September 16, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 16

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Tom Conolly and Joel Robinson are absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Parks motions to approve the minutes from the August 19th meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motions to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the August Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Tax Exemption Application from Chad Schweitzberger for 809 Glen Dr. Ofert motions to approve this application, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, Chad Schweitzberger, Edgar Rodriguez, Jerry Sailer, and Amanda Harper. No speakers during Open Forum.

SIMPCO representative Amanda Harper gave the council an update on their housing program and how Moville could use it to utilize the TIF LMI funds. Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Officer Joe Barnes graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy today. No Public Works update was given.

Council discussed first reading of Ordinance 2020-9 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers and exclude the residential section of the 300 block of Main Street. Parks motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-10 amending Sections 46.02 and 121.07 Tobacco Use. Malm motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-11 amending Sections 55.01 and 55.02 Animal Control. Ofert motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council presented first reading of Ordinance 2020-12 amending Sections 1.14 Standard Penalty. Parks motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Second and third readings of the aforementioned ordinances were not waived due to having less than 4 voting council members in attendance.

Council considered Resolution 2020-35 approving and authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the notes; and approval of the tax exemption certificate. The closing for this 10 year note is scheduled for Friday September 25th with Security National Bank. Ofert motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:35 pm Malm motions to open the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with the Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No one present brought forth any concerns or comments, nor were any received in writing or by phone call before the meeting so at around 6:36 pm, Malm motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-36 approving and authorizing execution of a development agreement by and between the City of Moville and the Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC. Malm motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered the proposal from Siouxland Bat Control Company for bat control at the Community Center for $1725. Malm motions to approve this proposal, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2020-37 setting Open Burning dates for Fall of 2020 from October 31 through November 15. Malm motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

GENERAL TOTAL 89,476.41

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,121.04

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,084.66

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 90.46

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 1,755.83

WATER TOTAL 28,469.16

SEWER TOTAL 21,103.99

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,313.03

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 178,414.58

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 8/21/2020-9/16/2020

AC&R SPECIALISTS COMM CTR EQUIP REPAIRS 592.99

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE – PAINTING 40,855.95

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 57.30

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 320.64

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 61.22

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 747.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING MAIN / S 2ND 4,986.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO. COMM CENTER – ANNUAL CK 275.00

DES MOINES STAMP NOTARY STAMP – EDGAR 32.40

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 328.99

ELECTRIC PUMP WW LIFT STATION REPAIR 1,065.15

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING 510.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 318.37

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE PROJECT..162.00

GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 248.30

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 346.12

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,221.75

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP PRINTING MAPS 52.50

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 570.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 36.10

IPERS IPERS 4,110.99

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,114.89

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 11.50

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 9.99

KATIE SCHULTZ COMM. CTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

LUMBER PROS SUPPLIES 154.13

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 69.38

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,092.00

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM. CENTER ALARM 84.75

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 40.50

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 209.10

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 186.10

POWERPLAN PARTS 364.89

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES REPAIR A/C AT COMMUNITY CTR 1,843.59

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,431.23

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 232.01

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY RENEWAL 30.00

SIMMERING-CORY CHANGES TO ORDINANCES 1,011.00

SIOUX CITY FORD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 59.82

SIOUXLAND BAT COMPANY BAT REMEDIATION COMMUNITY CTR 1,725.00

SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES.. 123.99

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 86.36

TREASURER – STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,110.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CARD SOFTWARE 36.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE AND ANNUAL HOSTING 462.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 918.26

WEX BANK FUEL 1,281.80

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER TAXES – MOTEL 20 PROPERTY 7,242.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 98,458.28

Invoices: Paid 14,498.95

Invoices: Scheduled 83,959.33

Payroll Checks 20,263.99

==============

Report Total 118,722.27

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 8/21/2020- 9/16/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 90,559.81

110 ROAD USE TAX 8,500.10

600 WATER 10,138.06

610 SEWER 9,524.30

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 118,722.27

