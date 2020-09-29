Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — September 1, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
September 1, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present except Don Kass.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 9/1/20 agenda less the 10:10 am agenda item of Pride Group who has postponed until 9/15/20.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the meeting on 8/25/20.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 9/1/2020 claims.  Motion Carried.

Joe Stonesifer was present to review a parcel split with a plan to move forward on platting a minor subdivision.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts for seal coat project SC-120 through S-620.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy in Section 30/31 of America Township on Lake Ave.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors, Tom Rohe, and Alan Lucken discussed the final language to the decommissioning agreement and road use agreement regarding the wind farm to send to Invenergy.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-1-2020
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    58.00
Allied Oil & Supply  oil    2045.75
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    121.83
Associates for Psychiatric Services  substance abuse court order    400.00
Auditor of State  FY 18-19 audit filing fee    850.00
Amy Augustine  mileage    26.45
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  maintenance    44.50
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    230.02
Brian McKee Backhoe Services  RBWA dump station    1586.80
Carroll Construction Supply  SAFETY    106.94
Casey’s  fuel    3796.31
Century Link Data service    540.39
Christensen Bros.  construction project    8632.34
Culligan Water  water    82.54
Decatur County Sheriff  service    41.00
Document Depot & Destruction  shredding    45.00
Eakes Inc.  janitorial supplies    588.32
Stacey Feldman  supplies, civil service mtg.    122.03
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    81,382.63
Frontier  phone services    682.78
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    5993.00
Get Branded 360  uniform    213.17
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maintenance    61.62
Government Forms and Supplies  election supplies    4467.50
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    34,070.00
Hamilton-Smith Construction  GRANULAR    4250.00
Jamie Hauser  mileage    185.15
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    380.00
Jenna Hodgson  postage    15.35
Horizon Distribution  car wash card    50.00
Hy-Vee  inmate prescriptions    27.99
IMWCA  work comp prem.    6610.00
Iowa Prison Industries  custodial supplies    84.48
Jack’s Uniforms  training    1156.35
Keltek Inc.  cupholders    51.78
City of Kingsley  UTILITIES    31.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Lampert Lumber  PIPE CULVERTS    1771.82
Gary Langel  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    500.00
City of Le Mars  water    80.77
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    48,777.67
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    75.00
Marcus Lumber Company  BRIDGES    358.00
City of Merrill  UTILITIES    68.61
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1127.34
O’Keefe Elevator  courthouse elevator repair    839.76
O.C. Sanitation  portable bathroom    100.00
Shawn Olson  misc. supplies    544.14
One Office Solutions  office supplies    195.33
Plymouth Co. Employees  health insurance reimb.    12,906.11
Plymouth County EMS  grant fund    5250.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  service    2672.40
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    1979.36
Ply. County EMA  Hazmat FY2020-2021    78,560.00
Primebank  water spray trucks    63.00
Indira Probst  postage    8.40
Quality Lawn Care mowing    140.00
Northwest REC  electric    2344.31
Richards Construction  construction project    137,177.83
Safe Fleet  CSR cam    235.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    532.73
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    613.28
Sioux Sales Company  battery    29.95
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    2761.72
Solutions  Kofax renewal    240.00
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    130.39
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Mark Sturgeon  transcripts    39.00
Total Motors  repairs    440.60
Treasurer State of Iowa  indigent defense fund    1036.00
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    171,761.05
Van Diest Supply  spray/chemicals    1950.00
Verizon  cell phone services    635.37
VISA  misc. sheriff expenses    146.85
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    167.77
Wal-Mart  misc. supplies    1081.77
Wex Bank  fuel    4309.54
Willson & Pechacek  legal fees    2718.00
Jacob Wingert  USPCA membership & PDI cert    349.14
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    45.00
Yankton County Sheriff  service    52.50
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    195.80

