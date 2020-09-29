Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — September 1, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 1, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 9/1/20 agenda less the 10:10 am agenda item of Pride Group who has postponed until 9/15/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the meeting on 8/25/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 9/1/2020 claims. Motion Carried.

Joe Stonesifer was present to review a parcel split with a plan to move forward on platting a minor subdivision.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts for seal coat project SC-120 through S-620. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy in Section 30/31 of America Township on Lake Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors, Tom Rohe, and Alan Lucken discussed the final language to the decommissioning agreement and road use agreement regarding the wind farm to send to Invenergy.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-1-2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 1, 2020