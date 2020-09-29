Probate — Lorraine Godsey
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LORRAINE F. GODSEY, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR055974
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LORRAINE F. GODSEY, Deceased, who died on or about September 13, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 23, 2020, the last will and testament of Lorraine F. Godsey, deceased, bearing date of October 30, 2018* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that David W. Godsey was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: September 23, 2020
David W. Godsey
Executor of the Estate
904 5th St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Executor
PO Box AC
423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
October 8, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 1, 2020
and Thursday, October 8, 2020