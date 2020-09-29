Violet Altemus

Violet Lucille Altemus, 103, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Correctionville Specialty Care facility.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville. Officiating were Pastors Carl Benge and Sheryl K. Ashley. Burial was at the Good Hope Cemetery of rural Correctionville.

Memorials can be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, Rural Woodbury County Historical Society, Good Hope Cemetery or a charity of your choice.

Violet Lucille (Utesch) Altemus was born December 11, 1916 at her family’s farm in Correctionville, Iowa to William and Mary Cleo (Parks) Utesch. She graduated from Correctionville High School in 1933.

Violet was married to Franklin Rugh Altemus on September 14, 1933. She was a dedicated farm wife and very involved in the church and the community. Her lunches in the field and during thrashing were delicious.

Vi served the Summit #2 school and farmer owned telephone coop as secretary for several years. She was a Good Hope Club member beginning when the couple bought the home place in 1946 until her death. She was a member of the Rural Woodbury County Historical Society for 30 years and was active in the Order of Eastern Star for 24 years.

She joined PEO Chapter CP in 1968 and served in many offices. She was president of the Eastwood Music Boosters and with her leadership, they purchased new band uniforms as well as a new piano.

Vi was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school for 25 years, directing the Junior Choir for 10 years and leading MYF for six years. She served her church as lay leader, Chairman of the Church board, Chairman of the Council on Ministries, UMW President, Circle leader and was leader of many bible studies.

Vi loved Jesus and worked hard for Him and a highlight of her life was her visit to the Holy Land where Jesus walked.

Vi had many hobbies which included flowers, photography, genealogy, reading, sewing, birds, and plate collecting.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Vern of Cleghorn, IA, Audrey (Ron) Sanderson of Correctionville, IA and Lila (Keith) Byers of Correctionville, IA; four grandchildren: her favorite Renee Sanderson (Ross) Van Marel of Ames, IA; her favorite Lorie Byers (Tom) Stanton of Alta, IA; her favorite Angela Sanderson (Jeff) Alitz of Correctionville, IA; and her favorite Stacy Byers (Aaron) Orndorff of Correctionville, IA; great-grandchildren Rylie Van Marel (Kevin) Harreld of St. Louis, MO; Taler Stanton of Glendale, AZ; Mason (Rachel) Alitz of Pender, NE; Reid Van Marel of Ames, IA; McKenna Alitz of Kingsley, IA; Kaden Orndorff of Correctionville, IA; Laney Stanton of Alta, IA; Sydney Stanton of Alta, IA; Katibree Orndorff of Correctionville, IA; and great-great-grandchildren Johnna, Jasmin and RJ.

She is also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Hoppe, Alice Volkert, Phyllis Todd and Wanda Friedrichsen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her sister, Faye Goodwin; and her brother, William Utesch II.