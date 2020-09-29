Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — September 14, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Sept. 14, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Sept. 20, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen. Absent: Koele, Nelson.

Visitors: Cherie Dandurand, Jillian Leekly, Allen Leekly, Brian Fleck, Andrea Fleck, Linda Fetterman, Denise Heiman, Brianne Streck, Jake Thomas, Karen Havlicek, Jeremy Cross, Dax & Randi Weaver, Jay Phipps, Bernie & Becky Thomas, Bonnie Clark, Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the Aug. 10, 2020 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve bills in the amounts of $60,647.09 from the General Fund, $4,629.00 from the PPEL Fund, $10,080.25 from the Management Fund, $94,322.78 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,201.95 from the Activity Fund, $7,696.78 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $674.21 from the General Fund, $10,080.25 from Management Fund, $2,068 from the Activity Fund, and $19.00 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Gilbert – absent – written report read by Glackin.

• Bormann – report on online learning, lunch processes, Homecoming plan.

• Glackin – report

Focus on Education: Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to extend the 2019-20 APR Goals and adopt them for 2020-21. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment request of Tim & Loretta McCormick (RV) for Adrian (9th) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the open enrollment request by Matt Queen for Jake (6) and by Bryce Monson for Riley (6) to attend Clayton Ridge Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year. Motion failed, with no aye votes and all voting nay.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Glackin – Bus building update on leased option.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to extend the house sale bids until the Dec. 8, 2020 Meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye, with Thomsen abstaining.

Personnel:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen accept the resignation of Jeff Crick effective Sept. 21, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to have the Policy Committee look at requirements for additional coaches and the early retirement policies. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to offer contracts to Stephanie Guthridge for Cook, Angie Sleezer for Nurse, Angel Rocha for MS Cheer, Justin Locke for Asst. FB, and Jordan Bremer for Asst. WR. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the SIAC Committee members of Mary Kay Walker, Pam Anderson, Cherie Dandurand, Mona Yanacheak, Pat Rogers, Chris Countryman, Tiffany Manker, Doug Glackin, Cheri Goeden, Kelly McElrath, Lindsey Graff, Rich Crow, Carol Glackin, Angie Putze, Dan Bormann, Amy Gilbert, and Eva Brown. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Return to Learn Plan

* Glackin – clarification of the student movement strategy.

* Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve adding that we will follow the Western Valley Conference guidelines for all activities. Motion carried, all voting aye.

* Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the use of facilities for fundraisers provided they follow the same guidelines as school activities and sanitation measures are taken after each event. Motion carried, all voting aye.

* Glackin assured the board that groups will be trained on what guidelines are and cleaning procedures before use of facilities.

Visitor comments: Jeremy Cross – requesting board commitment to MS Gym remodel. Brian & Andrea Fleck – concerns over the Return to Learn practices- feel some are contradicting. Brianne Streck – concerns over student notification process for quarantine, Jay Phipps – support for MS Gym remodel.

For the good of the cause: Thomsen and Lloyd would like the Buildings and Grounds Committee to meet and invite Jeremy Cross to attend.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:32 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

