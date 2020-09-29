Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — September 14, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 14, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Sept. 20, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present:  Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen.  Absent:  Koele, Nelson.

Visitors: Cherie Dandurand, Jillian Leekly, Allen Leekly, Brian Fleck, Andrea Fleck, Linda Fetterman, Denise Heiman, Brianne Streck, Jake Thomas, Karen Havlicek, Jeremy Cross, Dax & Randi Weaver, Jay Phipps, Bernie & Becky Thomas, Bonnie Clark, Blake Stubbs.

Agenda:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the Aug. 10, 2020 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve bills in the amounts of $60,647.09 from the General Fund, $4,629.00 from the PPEL Fund, $10,080.25 from the Management Fund, $94,322.78 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,201.95 from the Activity Fund, $7,696.78 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $674.21 from the General Fund, $10,080.25 from Management Fund, $2,068 from the Activity Fund, and $19.00 from the Nutrition Fund.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:
• Gilbert – absent – written report read by Glackin.
• Bormann – report on online learning, lunch processes, Homecoming plan.
• Glackin – report

Focus on Education:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to extend the 2019-20 APR Goals and adopt them for 2020-21.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment request of Tim & Loretta McCormick (RV) for Adrian (9th) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the open enrollment request by Matt Queen for Jake (6) and by Bryce Monson for Riley (6) to attend Clayton Ridge Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year.  Motion failed, with no aye votes and all voting nay.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation
• Glackin – Bus building update on leased option.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to extend the house sale bids until the Dec. 8, 2020 Meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye, with Thomsen abstaining.

Personnel:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen accept the resignation of Jeff Crick effective Sept. 21, 2020.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to have the Policy Committee look at requirements for additional coaches and the early retirement policies.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to offer contracts to Stephanie Guthridge for Cook,  Angie Sleezer for Nurse, Angel Rocha for MS Cheer, Justin Locke for Asst. FB, and Jordan Bremer for Asst. WR.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the SIAC Committee members of Mary Kay Walker, Pam Anderson, Cherie Dandurand, Mona Yanacheak, Pat Rogers, Chris Countryman, Tiffany Manker, Doug Glackin, Cheri Goeden, Kelly McElrath, Lindsey Graff, Rich Crow, Carol Glackin, Angie Putze, Dan Bormann, Amy Gilbert, and Eva Brown.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Return to Learn Plan
* Glackin – clarification of the student movement strategy.
* Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve adding that we will follow the Western Valley Conference guidelines for all activities.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
* Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the use of facilities for fundraisers provided they follow the same guidelines as school activities and sanitation measures are taken after each event.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
* Glackin assured the board that groups will be trained on what guidelines are and cleaning procedures before use of facilities.

Visitor comments:  Jeremy Cross – requesting board commitment to MS Gym remodel.  Brian & Andrea Fleck – concerns over the Return to Learn practices- feel some are contradicting.  Brianne Streck – concerns over student notification process for quarantine, Jay Phipps – support for MS Gym remodel.

For the good of the cause:  Thomsen and Lloyd would like the Buildings and Grounds Committee to meet and invite Jeremy Cross to attend.

Adjourn:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:32 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR SEPT. 2020
OPERATING FUND
3D Security, Inc.  SHORT IN THE SYSTEM    1,689.56
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
3RD PARTY ADMIN – FLEX ACCTS.    85.80
3RD PTY ADMIN – FLEX ACCTS.    85.80
    Vendor Total:    171.60
Anderson, Pamela  REIMB. SEESAW CLASS    85.00
Beelner Service Inc.
REPLACE SPRINKLER HEAD    113.90
REPLACE 2 SPRINKLER HEADS    190.40
    Vendor Total:    304.30
Bremer, Tyler  REIMB 1/2 SHIRTS    12.50
Cengage Learning  COMPUTER BOOKS    1,440.00
COYNE, KYLEY  FLAG CHOREOGRAPHER    300.00
CULLIGAN
SOFTENER SALT    18.90
SOFTENER SALT    66.15
COMPUTER BOOKS    28.35
SOFTENER RENTAL    24.50
    Vendor Total:    137.90
Fetterman, Linda  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Fixsel, Amy  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Fleet US LLC
BATTERY    86.30
FIELD PAINT    1,342.30
    Vendor Total:    1,428.60  
FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC.
SCIENCE SUPPLIES    442.20
MS SCIENCE SUPPLIES..78.55
    Vendor Total:    520.75
Fredrickson, Deron  REIMB 1/2 SHIRTS    20.00
Gardner, Ashton  REIMB 1/2 SHIRTS    12.50
GOPHER SPORT  P.E. SUPPLIES    221.61
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  SERVICE AWARDS    48.00
Gray, Hollie  REIMB. SEESAW CLASS    85.00
Hazlett, Yvonne  REIMB. SEESAW CLASS    85.00
Impact 7G  ASBESTOS TRAINING    125.00
IA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS  ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP    2,353.00
Iowa High School Music Association
20-21 MEMBERSHIP    25.00
MARCHING BAND
REGISTRATION    125.00
    Vendor Total:    150.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service
WRITE 2 LEARN    5,536.00
20-21 RENEWAL    903.00
    Vendor Total:    6,439.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER
19-SERVICE/INSPECTION    207.89
19 – 20 QTS. OIL    69.60
    Vendor Total:    277.49
Kendall/Hunt Publishing Company  TRAINING – SITZMANN    750.00
Lambert, Faith  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Lilly, Curtis  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Lilly, Kimberly  CELL PHONE REIMB    100.00
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC
DRIVER PHYSICAL    85.00
DRIVER PHYSICAL    125.00
DRIVER PHYSICAL    85.00
DRIVER PHYSICALS    170.00
    Vendor Total:    465.00
Livermore, Daniel  CELL PHONE REIMB.    50.00
LUKE MCMILLAN MUSIC CO.  MARCHING SHOW    1,500.00
MACGILL & CO., WILLIAM V.  NURSE SUPPLIES    790.34
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.  SHOP TANK RENTALS    77.89
MFC  OFFICE & LUNCH STATION PLEXIGLASS     1,499.85
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    10.22
ELECTRICITY    69.06
ELECTRICITY    49.22
ELECTRICITY    101.49
ELECTRICITY    11,590.20
NATURAL GAS    12.13
ELECTRICITY    966.45
NATURAL GAS    12.13
ELECTRICITY    10.66
NATURAL GAS    11.58
    Vendor Total:    12,833.14
MOC-FV  MARCHING BAND COMP    200.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    2,957.80
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC
INSTALL 2 PTAC UNITS IN CONCESSION STAND    1,000.00
REPLACE VALVE AND ACTUATOR    940.73
RESET CONTROLLER AND LIBRARY UNIT REPAIR    1,383.38
FILTER ORDER    1,270.63
    Vendor Total:    4,594.74
MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING
PLUMBING REPAIRS    932.62
VENT IN BASEMENT & SINK    240.00
    Vendor Total:    1,172.62
NIXON COMPANY, THE  CERTIFICATES    128.00
NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON PC  40% AUDIT FEE    3,560.00
ON TO COLLEGE  COLLEGE TEST PREP    3,200.00
Petersen, Randal  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Prunty, Mark  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
RECORD, THE
ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING    514.55
NEWSPAPERS    (66.00)
PUBLISHING    552.64
    Vendor Total:    1,001.19
Rolling Oil  FUEL    30.96
RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA  ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DUES    750.00
Russom, Jan  REIMB 1/2 SHIRTS    20.00
Safeguard Business Systems, Inc.
CHECKS    102.19
CHECKS    102.19
    Vendor Total:    204.38
SAM’S CLUB  MEMBERSHIP RENEWALS    540.00
SCHOLASTIC INC.  MS READING INST SUPPLIES    0.00
SCHOOL BUS SALES
15-2 – LIGHTS    54.72
FUEL SENDER KIT    73.80
    Vendor Total:    128.52
SHELDON HIGH SCHOOL  MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL    250.00
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.
REPLACE LIGHT DUE TO ROOF LEAK    412.62
HOOK UP PTEC UNITS    542.93
LIGHTS UNDER BLEACHERS IN MS     601.90
    Vendor Total:    1,557.45    
SWIVL  (dba SATARII)  CAMERA & STAND    958.00
SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC  NATURAL GAS    146.20
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.  BUS KITS    37.80
Thomas, Barry  CELL PHONE REIMB    100.00
Thompson Innovation  DOOR REPAIR    200.00
Timeclock Plus  OVER LICENSE BY 2 EMPLOYEES    7.00
Tomoson, Patrick  CELL PHONE REIMB    100.00
West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota  Potters Supply  CLAY FOR ART CLASSES    209.40
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE
DRIVER 3 HR COURSE    480.00
DRIVER 3 HR COURSE    60.00
OFERT – STOP CLASS    100.00
    Vendor Total:    640.00
Wilson, Roger  CELL PHONE REIMB.    100.00
Woodbury County Treasurer  TAXES ON 513 FAIR ST.    1,388.00
ZVERSE  FACE SHIELDS    1,892.00
Fund Total    60,647.09    
Checking Account Total    60,647.09    

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
ACE REFRIGERATION  KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR    3,660.00
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Fund Total    4,629.00    
Checking Account Total    4,629.00  

MANAGEMENT FUND
SU INSURANCE COMPANY  QTR2 INSURANCE    10,080.25
Fund Total:    10,080.25    
Checking Account Total:    10,080.25

SALES TAX FUND
Bradfields Inc.  8 SMART BOARDS    30,037.00
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WRESTLING SHOWER ADDITION    22,350.25
SKC COMMUNICATIONS PRODUCTS CAMERA    691.64
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.
NEW LIGHTS IN MS LOCKER ROOMS    6,000.00
CLASSROOM OUTLETS/WIRE EQUIP    1,501.26
LIGHTS IN MS LOCKER ROOMS    580.81
ELEM. LIGHT PROJECT    20,388.00
HOOK UP EXHAUST FANS IN SHOP    12,773.82
    Vendor Total:    41,243.89
Fund Total:    94,322.78    
Checking Account Total:    94,322.78  

ACTIVITY FUND
CHESTERMAN CO.
CONCESS    228.60
CONCESS    1,010.20
   Vendor Total:    1,238.80
DANCE BY DESIGN LLC
CHOREOGRAPHY    900.00
MUSIC    200.00
TRAVEL    508.92
    Vendor Total:    1,608.92
Galva Holstein Schools  VB ENTRY FEE    95.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
REPLACEMENT TEE TOPS    42.00
GAME BALLS    243.30
GAME BAGS    138.00
MESH BAGS    15.00
MESH BAGS    15.00
GAME BALLS    231.80
    Vendor Total:    685.10
Iowa Boys Coaches Association  MEMBERSHIP 20-21    120.00
Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic  Union  2019 STATE QUALIFIER XC BANNER    163.00
Iowa High School Speech Assn  DUES 2020-2021    75.00
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL SUPPLIES/TROPHIES/MEDALS    1,293.78
KREBER, KELLY  FB OFFICIAL    85.00
LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL  JV VB ENTRY FEE    75.00
SIBLEY OCHEYEDEN HIGH SCHOOL  VB ENTRY FEE    85.00
VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS  CHEER UNIFORM    242.85
Walsworth Publishing Company  1ST DEP 2021    2,334.50
Wisnieski, Stan  SB ASSIGNING    100.00
Fund Total:    8,201.95    
Checking Account Total:    8,201.95    

NUTRITION FUND
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    527.69
FOOD    275.56
    Vendor Total:    803.25
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    (29.76)
FOOD    166.81
FOOD    79.89
    Vendor Total:    216.94
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
FOOD    1,367.09
GENERAL SUPPLIES    531.67
FOOD    (96.38)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    211.68
FOOD    1,729.54
FOOD    81.80
GENERAL SUPPLIES..1,202.23
FOOD    150.47
    Vendor Total:    5,178.10
US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS
FOOD    249.55
FOOD    1,099.80
GENERAL SUPPLIES    149.14
    Vendor Total:    1,498.49
Fund Total:    7,696.78
Checking Account Total:    7,696.78  

AUGUST 2020 PREPAID CHECKS
OPERATING FUND
NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS  GROUNDS MAINT.    170.40
VERIZON WIRELESS  Cell phones    503.81
Fund Total:    674.21

Before & After School Program
IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICE  EXTENDED DAY PROGRAM LICENSE FEE    75.00
Fund Total    75.00
Checking Account Total    749.21    

MANAGEMENT FUND
SU INSURANCE COMPANY  1ST QTR PREMIUM-BREAK/FIX INSURANCE    10,080.25
Fund Total:    10,080.25    
Checking Account Total:    10,080.25    

ACTIVITY FUND
IHSAA  DISTRICT BB GATES    1,728.00
Fund Total:    1,728.00    
Checking Account Total:    1,728.00

NUTRITION FUND
MOSHER, KELSEY  CREDIT BAL REQUESTED    19.00
Fund Total:    19.00    
Checking Account Total:    19.00    

AUGUST 2020 PREPAID CHECKS
ACTIVITY FUND
GRAU, DAN FB OFFICIAL    85.00
Hytrek, Nick FB OFFICIAL    85.00
KREBER, CHRISTOPHER  FB OFFICIAL    85.00
KREBER, JASON  FB OFFICIAL    85.00
Fund Total    340.00    
Checking Account Total    340.00

