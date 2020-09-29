Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — September 25, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SEPT. 25, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met is special session on Sept. 25, 2020 with Vice President Eric Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:33 am.

Members present: Nelson, Koele, Lloyd, Reblitz, Thomsen (7:39). Absent: Frafjord, Steffen.

Motion by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Review of guidelines by Supt. Glackin.

Discussion of allowing Supt. to decide when to go to hybrid learning.

Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen to continue having 100% of students daily and to address any increase in COVID related absences in the future. Motion carried, 4 voting aye and Reblitz voting nay.

Moved by Koele, second by Lloyd to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:29 a.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Vice President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 1, 2020