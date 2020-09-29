Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 1, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

September 1, 2020

THIRTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 215(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by Wright to deny the county attorney’s request to provide outside counsel for the County Auditor. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Pottebaum was opposed.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for September 1, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent including a change of an ending date for a Secondary Roads employee:

To approve minutes of the August 25, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $593,659.16. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Barbara Jean Searls, 5700 Lorraine Ave, parcel #884708227008. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894721379009, 1523 Nebraska St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,050

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The North Fifty Feet (N 50í) of Lot Four (4) in Block Seven (7), Higman’s Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1523 Nebraska Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $250.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 1st Day of September, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894432107011, 27 Pearl St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,051

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The South 104 feet of the East 34 feet of Lot 5 and the South 104 feet of Lot 6 in Block 3, Jones First Addition, City of Moville in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (27 Pearl Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3.That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $199.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 1st Day of September, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894729285001, 320 W. 6th St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,052

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

West 1/3 of Lot 1, Block 26 in Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City and Woodbury County, Iowa (320 W. 6th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020 at 4:39 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 15th Day of September, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $213.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 1st Day of September, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Katie Kistner, Clerk II, Human Resources Dept., effective 09-02-20, $17.30/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-17-20. Entry Lev el Salary: $17.30/hour; and the appointment of Willis Strawn IV, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-08-20, $20.46/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-15-20. Entry Level Salary: $20.46/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the position title change from Auditor Recorder Claims Clerk II to Auditor Finance Clerk II. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Finance Clerk III, County Auditor Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $20.96/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of Elections Clerk II, County Auditor. Copy filed.

To approve the EAP renewal with Employee Family Resources. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for project #BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)óSE-97 to Dixon Construction Co. for $973,940.25. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution supporting the City of Sioux Cityís grant application to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the revitalize Iowaís sound economy (RISE) program. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,053

A RESOLUTION SUPPORTING THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S GRANT APPLICATION TO THE

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE REVITALIZE IOWA’S SOUND ECONOMY (RISE) PROGRAM

WHEREAS, the City of Sioux City is applying for a RISE Grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation to support the development of an immediate, non-speculative economic development opportunity in the Southbridge Business Park; and

WHEREAS, Sabre Industries’ recent announcement of an expansion at its Southbridge campus will create additional traffic and related issues on the local street system; and

WHEREAS, improvements to the local road infrastructure and the construction of a portion of Andrew Avenue in the Southbridge Business Park are vital to the success of the Sabre Industries expansion project; and

WHEREAS, the roadway to be improved though the use of RISE funds will be dedicated for public use following construction and fall within the jurisdiction of the City of Sioux City; and

WHEREAS, RISE funding is essential to the creation of 76 new jobs and $25 million in new capital investment as proposed by the Sabre Industries expansion project, and without it the project will fail.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Woodbury County hereby endorses the City of Sioux City’s plan to make such road improvements in the Southbridge Business Park on Andrew Avenue as it essential to the success of the Sabre Industries expansion project and it will strengthen the heavily used road network in the Southbridge Business Park and surrounding industrial area.

Dated this 1st day of September 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 8, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

