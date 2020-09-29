Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 1, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 09/01/2020

American Collision WG Sheriff Auto 678.06

American Legion Post Flag for Anthon 26.00

Arthur Gallagher Risk Insurance Install 58,826.50

Associates For Psych. MHMH029318 400.00

Axon Enterprise Inc. Tech Assurance Plan 1,183.32

Bekins Fire & Safety Equipment Safety 252.00

Bob Barker Co. misc. supplies 345.63

Bomgaars Shop supplies/Southwood 708.35

Boone Brothers Roof Building Maintenance 476.14

Brads Detail Center Window Tint 200.00

Brand***, Derek K9 boarding reimb. 150.00

Britton***, Robert Clothing Allowance 42.79

Central IA Distributing Liquid soap and nitril 257.00

Century Business Maintenance Contracts 118.62

Centurylink Anthon phone 278.22

Christy-Smith Funeral ME Transport 500.00

Counsel (Columbus) Ricoh Maint Fee 87.70

Craft Autobody Inc. Vehicle Repair 195.00

Culligan Water Cond. Animal Control-Building 36.50

Delta Dental Of Iowa 08/18-24/20 Dental 6,696.48

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Alarm Monitor Fee 80.95

EMERGENCY MEDICAL Paramedic Budget-Medic 692.56

FASTENAL CO. Safety Apparel 71.91

FEDEX Postage 8.36

FOXHOVEN***, THOMAS Clothing Allowance 166.67

FREMONT TIRE (FLOYD) Repair Tire 86.56

Gordon Flesch Company Printer Service Contract 19.28

GRAFFIX INC. Logo Embroidery 74.90

GRAHAM TIRE CO (SC) Tires for ‘11 Ford #30 695.08

HEALY WELDING Labor #504 46.15

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Household Supplies 580.05

HENDERSON, JEFFREY Township/trustee 75.00

HISEY, RANDY S. MHMH025692 396.00

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED Temps 2,594.63

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex and Dep Ca 4,340.45

INSTITUTE OF IOWA Iowa Assessment & Tax 610.00

IOWA PRISON IND. Park signs-No boats (2) 25.60

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP Uniforms 2,041.10

JACKSON PUMPING SERV Pump septic at Snyder 160.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC Area light & eye/Little 1,153.58

JEBRO INC 142321 AMZ Materials 1,864.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE Hydraulic hose fitting 60.98

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA WC TTD 255.07

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 35-ton service jack 200.00

Ketelsen, Michelle Township/trustee 68.50

KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND Peroxide/Snyder Bend 320.00

L G EVERIST INC. 281374 AMZ Materials 200.64

MAIL HOUSE metering contract 1,999.80

MARTIN***, JAMES Clothing Allowance 171.19

Marx Dust Control Dust Control – Buchanan 39,086.32

MEINS, JASON Township/trustee 75.00

MEINS, KRISTEN 105551 4/14/19, 5/12/29, 5/30 114.87

MENARDS Hardware for trail kiosk 363.74

MERCYONE SIOUXLAND Pre-employment 503.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY Gas & Electric Service 7,392.78

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Maintenance Contracts 31.00

MURPHY TRACTOR Motor Grader – New Equip 271,989.62

NORTHEAST NEBR PUBL Homer tower utilities 357.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL LEC Clean up 292.00

Nutrien Ag Solution Vastlan, Escort XP, Li 14,875.65

OFFICE ELEMENTS Office Supplies Calendar 44.72

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION 104853 Office Supplies 5.98

P & W GARAGE Tire Repair #401 160.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL Autopsy Fees 1,946.04

PETERSEN, PETER Township/trustee 75.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tire Repair #526 & #52 305.00

SAFELITE AUTOGLASS Sheriff Office Wind Sh 29.95

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM Gas & Fuel 347.60

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK School 3,464.11

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4) Payroll 38,266.14

SIOUX SALES CO. Wear & Safety Apparel 94.95

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL K9 expense 84.74

STANDARD BEARINGS 221250 Parts – AMZ 93.00

Standard Insurance Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,678.62

STAPLES (BOX 900103) Office Supplies 143.96

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT Parts #930 29.12

Summit Food Service Food 8,292.19

SUPERIOR VISION Aug./Sept. 2020 Vision 5,794.28

THOMPSON INNOVATION DPNCFA01/Fire alarm in 145.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE Sept. 20 Retiree Supplement 750.00

VANGUARD APPRAISALS VCS Service Fees 10,725.00

VSP VISION SERVICE Vision Sept 2020 1,059.99

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 149,700.46

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. 104770 Copy Paper 180.00

ZIEGLER INC. Oil 426.46

———————————————–

Grand Total: 650,440

