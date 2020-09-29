Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 1, 2020

| | 0

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County  
Payment Date: 09/01/2020

American Collision  WG Sheriff Auto    678.06
American Legion Post  Flag for Anthon    26.00
Arthur Gallagher  Risk Insurance Install    58,826.50
Associates For Psych.  MHMH029318    400.00
Axon Enterprise Inc.  Tech Assurance Plan    1,183.32
Bekins Fire & Safety  Equipment Safety    252.00
Bob Barker Co.  misc. supplies    345.63
Bomgaars  Shop supplies/Southwood    708.35
Boone Brothers Roof  Building Maintenance    476.14
Brads Detail Center  Window Tint    200.00
Brand***, Derek  K9 boarding reimb.    150.00
Britton***, Robert  Clothing Allowance    42.79
Central IA Distributing  Liquid soap and nitril    257.00
Century Business  Maintenance Contracts    118.62
Centurylink  Anthon phone    278.22
Christy-Smith Funeral  ME Transport    500.00
Counsel (Columbus)  Ricoh Maint Fee    87.70
Craft Autobody Inc.  Vehicle Repair    195.00
Culligan Water Cond.  Animal Control-Building    36.50
Delta Dental Of Iowa  08/18-24/20 Dental    6,696.48
ELECTRONIC ENGINEER  Alarm Monitor Fee    80.95
EMERGENCY MEDICAL  Paramedic Budget-Medic    692.56
FASTENAL CO.  Safety Apparel    71.91
FEDEX  Postage    8.36
FOXHOVEN***, THOMAS  Clothing Allowance    166.67
FREMONT TIRE (FLOYD)  Repair Tire    86.56
Gordon Flesch Company  Printer Service Contract    19.28
GRAFFIX INC.  Logo Embroidery    74.90
GRAHAM TIRE CO (SC)  Tires for ‘11 Ford #30    695.08
HEALY WELDING  Labor #504    46.15
HEARTLAND PAPER CO.  Household Supplies    580.05
HENDERSON, JEFFREY  Township/trustee    75.00
HISEY, RANDY S.  MHMH025692    396.00
IMKO & DIVERSIFIED  Temps    2,594.63
INNOVATIVE BENEFIT  Weekly Flex and Dep Ca    4,340.45
INSTITUTE OF IOWA  Iowa Assessment & Tax    610.00
IOWA PRISON IND.  Park signs-No boats (2)    25.60
JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP  Uniforms    2,041.10
JACKSON PUMPING SERV  Pump septic at Snyder    160.00
JACOBS ELECTRIC  Area light & eye/Little    1,153.58
JEBRO INC  142321  AMZ Materials    1,864.00
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  Hydraulic hose fitting    60.98
JIMENEZ***, CANDELA  WC TTD    255.07
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  35-ton service jack    200.00
Ketelsen, Michelle  Township/trustee    68.50
KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND  Peroxide/Snyder Bend    320.00
L G EVERIST INC.  281374  AMZ Materials    200.64
MAIL HOUSE  metering contract    1,999.80
MARTIN***, JAMES  Clothing Allowance    171.19
Marx Dust Control  Dust Control – Buchanan    39,086.32
MEINS, JASON  Township/trustee    75.00
MEINS, KRISTEN  105551  4/14/19, 5/12/29, 5/30    114.87
MENARDS  Hardware for trail kiosk    363.74
MERCYONE SIOUXLAND  Pre-employment    503.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY  Gas & Electric Service    7,392.78
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY  Maintenance Contracts    31.00
MURPHY TRACTOR  Motor Grader – New Equip    271,989.62
NORTHEAST NEBR PUBL  Homer tower utilities    357.00
NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL  LEC Clean up    292.00
Nutrien Ag Solution  Vastlan, Escort XP, Li    14,875.65
OFFICE ELEMENTS  Office Supplies Calendar    44.72
ONE OFFICE SOLUTION 104853  Office Supplies    5.98
P & W GARAGE  Tire Repair #401    160.00
PATHOLOGY MEDICAL  Autopsy Fees    1,946.04
PETERSEN, PETER  Township/trustee    75.00
POMPS TIRE SERVICE  Tire Repair #526 & #52    305.00
SAFELITE AUTOGLASS  Sheriff Office Wind Sh    29.95
SAPP BROS PETROLEUM  Gas & Fuel    347.60
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  School    3,464.11
SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4)  Payroll    38,266.14
SIOUX SALES CO.  Wear & Safety Apparel    94.95
SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL  K9 expense    84.74
STANDARD BEARINGS  221250  Parts – AMZ    93.00
Standard Insurance  Life, AD&D, & LTD    2,678.62
STAPLES (BOX 900103)  Office Supplies    143.96
STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT Parts #930    29.12
Summit Food Service  Food    8,292.19
SUPERIOR VISION  Aug./Sept. 2020 Vision    5,794.28
THOMPSON INNOVATION  DPNCFA01/Fire alarm in    145.00
UNITED HEALTHCARE  Sept. 20 Retiree Supplement    750.00
VANGUARD APPRAISALS  VCS Service Fees    10,725.00
VSP VISION SERVICE  Vision Sept 2020    1,059.99
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS  Weekly Medical Fees    149,700.46
WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. 104770  Copy Paper    180.00
ZIEGLER INC.  Oil    426.46
———————————————–
Grand Total:    650,440

Published in The Record
Thursday, October 1, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment