Laurie L. Weaver, age 57, of Moville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Unity Point Health – St. Lukes of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 one hour prior to the service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.