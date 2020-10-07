Dale Stauffer

Dale V. Stauffer, age 87, of Ida Grove, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence of Ida Grove, Iowa.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Pastor Shari O’Bannon will officiate. Committal will follow in the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNamara-Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove, Iowa.

Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com