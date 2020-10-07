Karen Stevens

Karen Jean Stevens passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at The Village at Legacy Point in Waukee. Karen had a year and a half-long health struggle, but she maintained her true love for her family.

Family will be present for open visitation on Thursday, October 8th from 4-6 PM at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Private Services will be held on Thursday, October 8th with burial to follow.

The services can be viewed on livestream at 2:00 p.m. or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation.

Karen was born in Kingsley, Iowa on September 13, 1947 to Harry and Betty Lindgren. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1966. There she excelled in sports and education.

Karen married her high school sweetheart Philip Stevens on November 29, 1968. From this marriage, three wonderful children — Natalie, Dustin and Jason — were born. She spent her life raising a family and working as an X-ray technician, retiring in 2014 due to her illness.

Karen had a passion for her children and grandchildren following all of their activities. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her granddaughters play softball.

Karen leaves behind her husband Philip; her children Natalie (Dan) Felt, Dustin (Jessica) Stevens and Jason (Sara) Stevens, nine grandchildren: Katelyn, Samantha, Abigail, Hunter, Hayden, Haylee, Maximus, Madelyn and Morgan; a sister, Deb (Bill) Hilger; a brother, Scott (Stacie) Lindgren; sisters-in-law Connie Stephens and Lisa Lindgren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Al.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Waukee United Methodist Church in Karen’s memory.