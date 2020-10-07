Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Agenda — October 12, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, October 12, 2020
• Time: 7:30 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
The board will meet in and exempt session before the regular session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Classified Staff Wages
C. Approve Remaining Fundraisers for 2019-2020 School Year
D. Title I Application
E. SBRC for Special Education Deficit
F. SBRC English Second Language Application
G. Bus Purchase Plan
V. Reports
A. Administrative Reports
Announcement
Next MVAO School Board Meeting: Monday, November 9, 2020 in Mapleton Board Room
VI. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 8, 2020