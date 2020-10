Marie A. White, 85, of Kingsley, Iowa, died Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial is at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 9 from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.