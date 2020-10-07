| logout
Updated Woodbury Central Agenda
NOTE: This agenda for Woodbury Central’s October 12 meeting came to us Wednesday morning, which was after this week’s paper went to print. There is an agenda on page 15 of today’s Record, but this is an updated version.
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Gym
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
October 12, 2020
- Opening
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Approve or amend the agenda
- Approve minutes
- Approve bills
- Reports
- Gilbert
- Bormann
- Glackin
- Policies and Procedures:
- Approve Open Enrollment In:
- Notification of Open Enrollment Out:
- Recommendations of Policy Committee
- Policy on use of stock epinephrine auto-injectors
- Review of Board Series 300 and 400
- Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:
- Recommendations from Building and Grounds Committee
- Discussion – interest in purchasing a building to house route buses
- Personnel:
- Accept Resignations: Blake Stratton from Boys Golf
- Offer Contracts: Emily Winkler and Rylie Wright
- Para Professionals: Emily Winkler and Rylie Wright
- Custodian: Hailey Paisley
- Co-curricular:
- Board Items
- IASB Delegate Assembly Representative
- Approve Modified Allowable Growth
- Special Education Deficit
- Other
- Approve exhibits and authorize submission of application to the SBRC
- Visitor/Community Comments
- Good of the Cause
- Employee Dismissal
- Adjourn