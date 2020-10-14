Laurie Weaver

Laurie L. Weaver, age 57, of Moville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Laurie Lynn Weaver was born February 7, 1963 to Joan (Siglin) Hanford in Omaha, Nebraska. Laurie graduated from North High School in Sioux City, and then she earned an Associates Degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Laurie was married to Mike Weaver on February 14, 2014. She was employed at Jeff Ahlers All State Insurance from April 2000 until her death. Laurie was also a Pampered Chef and LimeLife Consultant.

She enjoyed cooking, running and camping. She loved music and going to concerts, as well as traveling with her two cats, Kinnick and Oliver.

She was an avid Hawkeye football fan and enjoyed traveling to games.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Weaver of Moville, IA; three daughters, Lyndsey (Jay) Carey of Cherokee, IA; KayLynn Hesse (David Pithan) of Anthon, IA; and Jordyn Weaver of Moville, IA; two sons, Mike (Karissa) Weaver of Correctionville, IA and Tanner Weaver (fiancée Charli Polley) of Sioux City, IA; her grandchildren: Gage, Peyton and Carter Carey, Lux and Blakely Meylor and Pacen Weaver; a brother, Dirk (Kim) Fuehrer of Sioux City, IA; a sister, Kim (Denny) Cleveland of Sioux City, IA; her parents-in-law, Bob and Karen Weaver of Pierson, IA; her sister-in-law, Kim (Tom) Monahan of Moville, IA; and her brother-in-law, Jeff (Terri) Weaver of Cherokee, IA.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Hanford, and her sister, Theresa Fuehrer.