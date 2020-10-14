Donna Stratton

Donna Jean Stratton, 96 of Oto, Iowa, passed away on October 9th, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on October 17, 1923 near Oto, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Bernice (Kimsey) Benton. She graduated in 1941 from the Oto High School, then went to Wayne State Teacher’s College in Wayne, Nebraska and earned her Teaching Degree in 1944.

Donna had taught for 32 years in Quimby, and Anthon-Oto schools. On December 21, 1946 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Stratton in Oto.

Donna was a member of the Oto United Church of Christ, active as a Sunday School teacher, church organist, and a member of the Church Board and Ladies Mites Society. For 73 years, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, having joined in 1947.

Donna is survived by her two sons, Norman of Clive, IA and Jerry (Yvette) Stratton of Moville, IA; 5 grandchildren: T. J. (Christy) Stratton of Indianapolis, IN; Casey (Jill) Stratton of Moville, Kristopher Stratton of Cedar Rapids, IA; Lisa (Sean) Foreman of Scottsdale, AZ; and Diane Weber of Urbandale, IA; 9 great-grandchildren: Jacey, Blake, and Hanna Stratton; Taylor Stratton; Connor, Aubrey, and Luke Stratton; and Jackson and Ben Weber; a sister, Clara Bolte of Oto; and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Benton of Denver, CO and Dorothy Benton of Le Mars, IA.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, who died on August 14, 2006; her parents, Edward and Bernice Benton; her parents-in-law, Elias and Edna Stratton; a daughter-in-law, Norma Stratton; brothers Wayne (Neva) Benton, Keith Benton, and Oren Benton; sisters Maurine (Clem) Becker and Vera (Pete) Collins; and a brother-in-law, Harlan Bolte.