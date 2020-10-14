Gary Baker

Gary O. Baker, age 84, of Moville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mercy One Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Pastor Jill Clem officiating the service. Burial was held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Gary Owen Baker was born October 22, 1935 to Archie and Carol (Shanahan) Baker in Mapleton, Iowa. He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1955, then joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1955-1957.

Upon return from the Navy he attended Barber School and graduated in 1959.

Gary was united in marriage to Sandra Jensen on February 16, 1963. They made their home in Moville where Gary worked as a welder and fabricator for Schaff Manufacturing.

After retiring, he opened Bake’s Barber Shop in Moville, working part-time as a barber for 20 years.

Gary loved working in his garage repairing mopeds and building three wheel motorcycles. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus for 44 years in Moville and the surrounding communities.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of Moville, IA; children, Kirk (Vicki) Baker of Henryetta, OK, Cheri (Brian) Lundquist of Ankeny, IA, Nicci Flewelling (Chris Kyle) of Moville, IA, Kenny McDonald of Soldier, IA and Mick (Debbie) Towner of Castana, IA; grandchildren, Trevor (Alex) Lundquist of Ankeny, IA, Brock Lundquist of Ankeny, IA, Lyndzy Flewelling of Tuscon, AZ, Chad McDonald of Whiting, IA, Matt McDonald of Hornick, IA, Antonio Towner of Castana, IA and LaTina Towner of Castana, IA; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob and Howard.