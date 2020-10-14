Robert Whitesell

Robert (Bob) Dean Whitesell, age 70, passed away at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa on September 25, 2020.

Funeral services for Robert are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Bon was born April 7, 1950 in Correctionville, Iowa, to Ray and Norma (nee Huss) Whitesell. Bob and his family moved to Whittier, California in 1965. There he attended Monte Vista High School. Bob moved back to Iowa and lived in Emmetsburg before settling back in Correctionville. Bob was united in marriage to Sandi Hildebrand on July 11, 1980 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, and to this union their daughter Brooke was born. While residing in Emmetsburg, Bob was employed at Newline Manufacturing and Foodland.

He also attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg.

Bob enjoyed the simple things in life, such as playing cards and visiting with family and friends. He loved Brooke’s lasagna and Aunt Phyllis’s cookies, and he was always on board for a road trip.

While Bob was passionate about his music, most importantly he remained devoted to his family and friends and took an active interest in their lives. Bob was generous to a fault, and he went out of his way to help anyone in need.

Bob was baptized in the Lutheran Church, maintaining his faith throughout his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brooke; grandchildren Jonathan, Akyrah and Nasir; siblings and their spouses, Larry (Lana), Gary (Rale), Sharon, Ross, Dale and Lisa; uncle and aunt Ron and Lena Whitesell; many nieces, nephews and cousins; ex-wife Sandi; and stepchildren Krista and Corey.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Ray and Norma Whitesell; his brother-in-law, Ralph Rowe; stepdaughter, Keli Shropshire; nephews, Dale “LD” Whitesell, and Ronald Rowe; his niece, Tammy Whitesell; his great-niece, Stephanie Snyder; and his great-nephew, Colson Ray.

To honor Bob’s memory, please do an unexpected act of kindness for someone.