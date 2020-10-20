Alan Gernhart

Alan L. Gernhart, 70, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kingsley Specialty Care following a lengthy illness.

A Graveside Service with social distancing took place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Kingsley Cemetery. Rev. Michael Stevens of the Kingsley United Methodist Church officiated. A private family funeral service will be held at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Alan L. Gernhart was born November 7, 1949, to Arthur and Ruby (Bohle) Gernhart. Alan graduated from Moville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Ames.

He married Charlotte Crabb on June 6, 1971 at the United Methodist Church in Kingsley, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University, Alan and Charlotte moved to their acreage outside Kingsley. Alan farmed alongside his father while Charlotte taught at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Alan was proud of his service as a volunteer EMT in Kingsley, with the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence in Sioux City, and as a co-chair of the Plymouth County Democrats.

Once he was able to grow a gray beard, he enjoyed donning a red suit and playing Santa Claus for the area children. He loved drinking a good glass of wine with good friends and watching his Iowa State Cyclones, through good years and not-so-good years.

He is survived by his daughters, Ellie Bishop and her husband Matt of Deas Moines, IA and Gina Gernhart of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Abigail, Ian, and Tory Bishop; sisters, Linda (Lyle) Fikse of Kingsley, IA; Joy (Denny) Beaver of St. Augustine, FL and Diane Wheeler of Kingsley, IA; and a brother, Kelly (Cindy) Gernhart of Magnolia, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruby Gernhart, and his wife, Charlotte Gernhart.

Alan’s family wishes that memorials in his honor be directed to the Kingsley Ambulance through city hall or Mid-States Bank or SafePlace (CSADV) P.O. Box 1565, Sioux City, IA 51102.