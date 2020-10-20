Anthon City Council Minutes/Claims — October 12, 2020

Anthon City Council

OCTOBER 12, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Amy Buck, Craig Handke, Allyson Dirksen, Lt. Armstrong, Ruth and Mark Groth, Karen and Ron Newman, Amanda Goodenow, Polly Pithan and Bob Farmer.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Lt. Armstrong was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 67 hours and 36 minutes, responded to 1 call for service and spent 30 minutes at the school. He also commended the impressive response to the Sunday, October 4, 2020 fire west of Anthon.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from September 14, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, and the Annual Financial Report FYE 6-30-20. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen, and Pithan; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Benson, seconded by Hamman, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, commented the abstract was sent to Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home’s attorney. The municipal infraction for the cited nuisance abatement at 315 E Main St was published and requires it to be published three times. Attorney Dirksen opened two sealed bids received for the 2021 contract for the sewer lagoon mowing from Nelson Farms ($700.00) and Adam Beery ($500.00). Motion by Pithan to accept the Nelson Farm bid, but failed to receive a second. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to re-publish a notice to bidders extending it to a 3-year contract to mow the sewer lagoon property in return for harvesting the hay crop and maintaining the weeds. A minimum bid, to be paid to the city, of $100.00 is required and a certificate of insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 shall accompany the bid. Sealed bids are due at City Hall by 4:00pm on November 5, 2020. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to adopt

Resolution #2020-10-494 entitled “A Resolution of Appreciation to Ruth A. Groth for her Dedicated Service as City Clerk to the Citizens of Anthon, Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

WATER PROJECT: Motion by Hamman, seconded by Boggs, to approve “Certificate of Substantial Completion by Cahoy Pump Service, Inc. to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements – Section 2 with Alternate 1”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

BOB FARMER: Bob Farmer was present to ask the City to consider curb modifications to the east of the building at 125 E Main St on North 2nd Ave. He also inquired about tax abatements for the improvements made to the two Fireside Steakhouse LLC buildings. The streets and economic development committees agreed to research options for the curb modifications and possible tax abatements.

AMEND ORDINANCE #213: Pithan introduced

Ordinance #213 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER LEAK PAYMENT ADJUSTMENT POLICY”.

Boggs moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #213. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #213. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

WATER LEAK CHARGE ADJUSTMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to approve charge adjustment for Anthon Community Center water leak from September 5, 2020 bill. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

CONTRACT: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to approve the “Agreement to Contract for Services” between the City of Anthon and Mark Cloud to remove snow from City Hall, O’Neill Park, Forsling Park and Shelter House from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke reported the cement work for the new playground equipment and picnic table slabs had to be postponed for a week. Reminder: Halloween hours are scheduled for 5:30-7:30pm on October 31, 2020.

September Receipts: General -$12342.63; RUT-$8023.96; LOST-$7020.68; Debt Service-$1350.48; Water-$19432.22; Water Cap Project-$9635.57; Sewer-$10406.69; Electric-$68939.53. Total: $137151.76. Expenses: General-$39361.04; RUT-$2439.90; Water-$8635.35; Water Cap Project-$12120.57; Sewer-$6065.61; Electric- $44559.50. Total: $113181.97.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:28 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

OCTOBER 2020 CLAIMS

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER HALF ACC LIQUOR LIABILITY $375.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $602.80

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $854.02

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.37

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

CENTURY LINK PHONE $71.04

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT MUNICIPAL INFRACTIONS $380.00

CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES $5.35

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER LOCK $50.51

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $226.00

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $82.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,138.93

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,951.85

GAUKEL NEVINS WESTER-GAARD PC RECORDING FEE – SHEVER DEED $25.00

G&C FULL SERVICE STATION TIRES $168.45

OMG MIDWEST, INC. ROAD GRAVEL $223.08

CHAD HASSEBROEK METER DEPOSIT REFUND $253.87

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $3,897.50

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $95.00

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT PAYMENT 5 $24,684.88

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES BUDGET WORKSHOP $50.00

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $678.00

IPERS IPERS $2,638.81

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $641.25

JOY AUTO PARTS FILTERS $124.26

LONG LINES PHONE $352.73

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER ROUTINE LEAD/COPPER $320.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIPMENT CO. 444J REPAIRS $1,030.25

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $660.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $8.15

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES AND CREDIT $180.59

RICK’S COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR – LIBRARY $319.70

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,056.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,768.45

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE WATER LINE $400.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $166.57

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING ADD’L $325.00

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $889.23

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $5,478.12

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $735.00

WIMECA ENERGY $26,951.49

WOODBURY CO SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL $1,739.00

Accounts Payable Total $86,107.37

Payroll Checks $13,149.97

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $99,257.34

