City of Anthon — Ordinance No. 2013 (Water Leak Payments)

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 213

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER LEAK PAYMENT ADJUSTMENT POLICY

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 92.11 of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

92.11 WATER LEAK PAYMENT ADJUSTMENT POLICY.

1. When a water leak occurs between a pit set water meter and the customer’s improvement being served by water and sewer, the customer shall pay a charge for that month for sewer and water that is determined by using the average of the preceding 12 months’ charges for sewer and water.

2. Except for properties metered by a pit set meter, when a water leak occurs in or under a customer’s improvement being served by water and sewer, the customer shall pay for all water registered on the meter and shall pay a charge for sewer for that month that is determined by using the average of the preceding 12 months’ charges for sewer.

3. The foregoing adjustments will only be allowed if a customer corrects a leak within 10 days after being advised by the City either through a water and sewer bill, or directly if the City notices that a particular customer has an unusually high reading for that month. The City shall not be liable for any failure to advise any customer of a suspected high reading prior to the issuance of a water and sewer bill. No extension of the above 10-day grace period shall be given, unless approved in writing by a City water official or the Superintendent.

4. When the customer is the Anthon Community Center and any water leak occurs, the City may, in its discretion by majority vote of the Council, issue a charge for that month that is determined by using the average of the preceding 12 months charges for water and sewer.

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 12th day of October 2020 and approved this 12th day of October 2020.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

First Reading: Oct. 12, 2020

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 213 on the 22nd day of October, 2020.

_______________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020