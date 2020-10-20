Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — October 13, 2020

Bronson City Council

October 13, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing and we all wore masks

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro-Tem Dave West. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of September, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 39 hrs. and 04 minutes and responded to 0 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 1 hour and 31 minutes performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Council is in the process of getting bids for the large playground. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to contract out the work to dig the holes and get it transit level at a maximum of a $2000.00 bid. CJ reported that after the holes are dug and it is level, then they can pour the cement in the holes and put the whole playground up in a day or so. Council asked CJ to order crushed concrete for the two alleys that were damaged by the flood and he reported that he has it and will need to get it spread out. CJ reported that a 14 x 20 building for the salt and sand for the streets would cost around $6000.00. Matter tabled.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. He reported that all the old meter pits have been removed and he will be mounting the receiver that will read the meters on top of the maintenance building. Next phase of the project will be installing new meters into each residents’ house. Morningside Plumbing will be setting up appointments with residents in order to get access into each house and put the new meters in.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular September 8th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

59.37

General

8633.38 3133.93

Garbage

2162.14 1520.42

Road Use Tax

3569.48 2930.12

Ambulance

346.23 73.09

Water

6171.26 18,331.32

Sewer

1743.24 2241.94

Local Option Sales Tax

3787.84 1583.33

Insurance

179.86 0.00

SEPT. TOTAL REVENUE

$26,652.80

SEPT. DISBURSEMENTS

$29,814.15

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge had the Street Financial Report done to look over by the council. After reviewing it, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution# 12-2020 for the annual Street Finance Report for 2020.

There is a Budget workshop on Nov. 10th through the computer that Treasurer Junge would like to join. The cost is $25.00. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to pay the $25 for the budget workshop.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR OCTOBER 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $54.30

Moville Record publication of minutes $113.52

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

DNR Annual water use fee $95.00

Counsel ink cartridge for printer $57.48

Woodbury County Landfill annual landfill dues $991.00

Earl May trees for park $1079.75

Brown Supply Company water main valve $232.20

State Hygienic Lab water testing $125.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $260.00

HAKA LLC fuel $186.47

Frank’s Asphalt repair of walking trail $3000.00

Frank’s Asphalt replace asphalt on storm drain $1475.00

Floyd River Materials crushed concrete for alleys $439.06

Barco Municipal Products barricades for ICAP grant $512.30

Morningside Plumbing replacing meter pits $28,119.00

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $200.00

PCC ambulance billing $77.37

PCC ambulance billing $11.04

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #3-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

2. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman Merchant will bring in some quotes to the next meeting.

3. Councilman Amick on Mid American poles with LED lights at the park. Mid American said the City will need to get an engineer to see what it would take. Tabled until next meeting.

4. Propane Contract: After reading over the contract, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to have Rodney Propane provide the propane for the shelter house and the new city hall and approve to pay the $462.95 bill that was enclosed.

5. Aureon Grant: Clerk Jessen had Councilwoman Jessen and Mayor Garnand sign the support letters in order for Clerk Jessen to apply for the grant.

6. COVID Halloween guidelines: The guidelines are on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween. There is also a copy hanging in the Post Office.

7. General Election: Polling location will be held at the new City Hall/Community Building in Bronson on Nov 3, 2020. It will be open 7:00 AM till about 9:30 PM. Be sure and get out to vote!

Mayor Garnand arrived at the meeting at 6:50 PM.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: asked CJ to get the new city truck and new tractor serviced before winter hits.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Dave West, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020