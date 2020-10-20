Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 12, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

October 12, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on October 12, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor pro tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kostan, 2nd Sanderson by to approve the minutes of the September 14, 2020 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed including Annual Financial Report FYE 6/30/2020. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed. No officer in attendance.

Maintenance report: No maintenance personnel in attendance.

Fire and rescue report: Reviewed report. No department members in attendance.

Dave Christensen was not in attendance. Reviewed sidewalk repairs and nuisances. Council instructed attorney Thompson to move forward with acquisition of property (618 Hackberry Street). Clerk instructed to contact victim of dog incident regarding citation.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG, reviewed Preliminary Engineering Report and timeline for sewer force main project. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to include sewer connection repairs with the CDBG Grant. Passed 5/0.

Adam Kelly – Street repair costs. No action.

Volkert introduced Ordinance 723-2020 an Ordinance to Vacate the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 723-2020. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 723-2020. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2020-45 authorizing the mayor and city clerk to execute deeds regarding the vacating of the following described property: the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2020-46 approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report as presented. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2020-47 setting public hearing regarding the development of a community development and housing needs assessment for the city of Correctionville, Iowa for 7:00 p.m., November 9, 2020 in council chambers. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2020-48 setting public hearing regarding the submission of a CDBG application for the city of Correctionville, Iowa for 7:00 p.m., November 9, 2020 in council chambers. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty setting terms for sidewalk costs that are assessed to property taxes for repayment of repairs over a period of five years at 3% interest. Ayes. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2020-49 authorizing mayor and city clerk to enter into a subordination agreement with FNB regarding 816 4th Street. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve the renewal of employee health insurance. Ayes. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Halloween – Trick or Treating will be October 31 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Budget workshop scheduled for November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

September September

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$58,728.76 $17,055.38

Road Use Tax

$8,040.98 $11,659.60

Employee Benefits

$1,587.35

Emergency

$140.72

LOST

$9,908.14

TIF

$32.27

Welsch

$51,218.87 $314.26

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$1,550.00

Cemetery Maint.

$413.36

Debt Service

$1,954.94

Flood 2019

$201,188.03

Sewer Force Main

$3,710.00

Water Fund

$9,816.48 $8,778.34

Sewer Fund

$5,309.13 $11,735.81

Totals

$338,012.25 $65,142.70

Vendor/Description Amount

Clark Equipment Co. Skid loader $26,754.80

Corner Hardware supplies $43.55

Correctionville Building Center Shop repairs $90.98

DSM Construction Sidewalks $13,560.00

Engleson Abstract Co. Inc. Abstract $650.00

Foundation Analytical Water testing $158.75

Gordon Flesch Company Copies $48.17

Iowa DNR Permit #6325 $95.00

Iowa DOT Carbide blades $343.80

Iowa League Of Cities Training $175.00

Iowa One Call Locates $16.20

J.P. Cooke Company Pet tags $69.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $29.88

L. G. Everist, Inc. Rock $197.82

Longlines Phone $142.66

Mckesson Medical Supplies $182.39

Menards Supplies $397.97

Mercy Business Health Services Pre-Employment $182.50

Michael Frahm Cemetery mowing $2,875.00

Netsys Repairs $28.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $772.40

Office Elements Supplies $63.00

PCC Amb. billing $724.45

Quality Pump & Control Pump repair $1,434.00

Sanitary Services Garbage $14,015.10

Stan Houston Equipment Posts $222.70

Moville Record Publish $317.76

Chad Thompson Legal fees $4,216.00

Triple C Pest Control Mosquito control $425.00

United Healthcare Health Ins $5,573.98

Utility Equipment Co. Water parts $277.86

Verizon Wireless Phone $61.58

Vicki Knaack Supplies $50.95

Visa Supplies $557.79

Woodbury County EMS Amb billing $400.00

$94,059.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020