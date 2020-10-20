City of Correctionville

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Correctionville, Iowa, is hereby serving as Public Notice that on November 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment, during the regular City Council meeting. Citizens can attend the meeting in person at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. The assessment will outline projects that the City has identified as community and housing needs over the next few years.

This meeting will be held to give residents information concerning the proposed assessment. Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their preferences about the proposed assessment.

Residents are able to provide comments in writing in advance of the meeting by email to [email protected] or by mail to PO Box 46, Correctionville, IA 51016. Anyone having questions about this assessment or requiring special accommodations at the upcoming hearing may contact the City Clerk at 712-372-4791.

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

City of Correctionville, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020