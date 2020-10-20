City of Correctionville

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Correctionville, Iowa, is hereby serving as Public Notice that on November 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the submission of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for improvements to the City’s sanitary sewer collection system, during the regular City Council meeting.

Citizens can attend the meeting in person at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. The proposed project will include improvements to replace the City’s existing force main to decrease maintenance and eliminate potential environmental impacts from breaks within the main.

This meeting will be held to give residents information concerning the proposed project and the submission of a grant to help with funding for the project. Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their preferences about the proposed project. Residents are able to provide comments in writing in advance of the meeting by email to [email protected] or by mail to PO Box 46, Correctionville, IA 51016. Anyone having questions about this assessment or requiring special accommodations at the upcoming hearing may contact the City Clerk at 712-372-4791.

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

City of Correctionville, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020