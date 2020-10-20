Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — October 12, 2020

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
October 12, 2020
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL
Present Members: Pratt, Haggin and Collins.
Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA
Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda.  All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES
Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the August minutes.  All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $89,282.92 from the general fund, $119,302.32 from schoolhouse, $29,364.85 from lunch fund, $262,706.80 from Sales Tax fund, $1,686.47 Pierson activity fund and $13,227.97 from the Kingsley activity fund.  All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
Monthly financials reflected revenues from State Aid and property taxes.  September was a busy month year-end State reports.  Timberline Billing Service, LLC contacted the school regarding a data breach on their computer system.  Timberline is a contracted billing service provider for Medicaid services.  The school’s attorney is working with Timberline Billing Service to ensure the safety and security of our students.  A notice is posted on the Kingsley-Pierson’s website for more information.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
Fall FAST (Formative Assessment System for Teachers).  K-6th Reading and K-4th Math testing.  Accelerated reader awards were revamped for the 2th-4th grades.  Fire Prevention week for October 5th-9th.  Thanks to the Kingsley Fire Department for driving by.  On each Friday, the Elementary post students on the Panther brag board.  The 1st quarter perfect attendance and honor roll students will be recognized this month.  Middle School volleyball and football conclude this week.  Thank you to the parents helping line judge and the chain gang.  MS basketball will be starting November 2nd and a meeting on October 26th.  Red Ribbon week will be October 26th-30th.  Thank you to the KP Boosters.  Wear red on October 28th and Panther Pride on October 29th.  Parent Teacher conferences will be either virtual or by phone either October 27th or 29th.  No School on October 30th.  This year there will be no Veteran’s Day assembly.  There will be a donation of supplies to the local area.

Supt. Bailey
September and October have been busy months for State reports.  The first round of football playoffs will be Friday, October 16th vs. Ar-We-Va.  The second round of playoffs will be October 23rd vs. Newell Fonda or West Bend Mallard.  The first round of volleyball playoffs will be October 19th at River Valley.  The second round of playoffs will be against Woodbury Central or MMCRU.  Homecoming week was a great week.  Superclass night was exciting even though there wasn’t a crowd.  At least the students were able to have a Coronation, Pep Rally and parade.  Thanks to Erin Chute for posting the Fall Sports Players on the website and the commons.  The new sewer system has been completed and the roof repair on the Kingsley building should be done within the next three weeks.  Mr. Bailey also discussed the NASA competition in March.

8. OLD BUSINESS
Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the county and local COVID-19 reports.

9. NEW BUSINESS
SBRC Request for Modified Allowable Growth – Special Education Deficit:
Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the supplemental authority for a special education deficit in the amount of $53,254.44.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation(s):
Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to table the Speech contract.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignation(s):
Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to accept Mr. Bailey’s resignation as Co-Head JH football coach at the end of the season.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Iowa Learning Online (MOC-FV) – Spanish:
Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Iowa Learning Online for the Spanish program.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Request – None

10. ADJOURNMENT
At 6:55 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT
Aberson, Berwyn  Official    250.00
Aberson, Joshua  Official    250.00
Ace Refrigeration Co.  Repairs    641.71
Adamson, Paul  Official      100.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    790.50
Aksarben Roofing  Services    59,916.98
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Mileage    57.33
American Pop Corn Co.  Supplies    90.25
Apple Computer Inc.  Computers    17,640.00
Bailey, Scott  Reimburse    901.13
Basalyga Jr., Russell  Official    100.00
Batteries Plus-129 Supplies    11.65
Beck Engineering, Inc.  Services    2,720.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    2,802.30
Berggren, Edward Official    135.00
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    65.50
Bottjen Implement Supplies    26.95
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    2,965.69
Carol’s Kitchen  Services    262.50
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    541.00
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    1,255.00
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    787.92
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    979.28
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    157.26
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    90.88
Cowley, Jason  Official    278.20
Davidson, George Official    110.00
Davidson, Tyler  Official    110.00
Dean Foods Company  Milk Products    192.82
Department Of Administrative Services  403(B) Fees    550.00
Eakes Supply  Supplies    1,238.07
FEH Associates Inc.  Services    5,990.60
First Cooperative Association-Corp. Office  Fuel, Supplies    779.99
Flinn Scientific Inc.  Instr. Supplies    33.75
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    783.79
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    347.10
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc.  Copier Service    633.84
Grau, Daniel  Official    110.00
Greer, Matt  Official    110.00
Hagan Auto Body Service    285.00
Hardie, Kevin  Reimburse    93.21
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    4,266.12
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    4,978.93
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    796.41
Hytrek, Nick  Official    110.00
Iowa Basketball Coaches Assoc.  Dues    120.00
Iowa Dept. Of Human Services  Medicaid Reimburse    1,544.31
Iowa High School Athletic Directors  Association  Dues    160.00
Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Assoc  Dues    485.00
InControl Electronics  Auditorium System    22,990.65
Iowa Communications Network  Services    72.13
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Services    1,100.00
Jenness, Lloyd  Official    250.00
Johnson, Dwayne Official    135.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    234.00
Kreber, Chris  Official    110.00
Kreber, Kelly  Official    110.00
L & L Builders Co.  Services    262,165.80
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    856.65
Learning A-Z  License    1,154.45
Loreth, Heather Reimburse    44.46
Lumber Pros  Supplies    25.96
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    29,322.60
Mark’s Dancewear  Supplies    579.05
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    167.75
Mauch, Maggie Reimburse    21.84
McGraw-Hill  Supplies    394.64
McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC  Medical Supplies    1,318.93
McPike, Milt  Official    110.00
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    311.65
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    110.98
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    13,912.79
Midwest Alarm Services  Services    643.50
Monell, Jill  Official    210.00
Mounts, Kimberly  Official    110.00
Moville Record  Minutes/Bills    196.40
Mr. Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc.  Services    256.60
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    252.52
Northwest AEA  Services, Supplies    908.70
Northwest Iowa Band Association  Dues    25.00
OABCIG Community School  Entry Fee    70.00
Oriental Trading  Supplies    253.44
PartyFun Rentals, LLC  Services    164.00
Peterbilt Of Sioux City  Repairs    69.04
Pick, Steven  Official    110.00
Piersma, Scott  Official    110.00
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    118.56
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Supplies    960.90
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    1,480.00
Roder Construction  Sewer Construction    40,750.25
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,722.91
rSchoolToday  Activity Scheduling Program    300.00
Salmons, Nicole  Lunch Refund    7.00
Sam’s Club/Gecf  Supplies    1,021.85
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    1,113.08
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    12.48
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    4,599.97
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    135.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,202.00
Stowers, Ron  Official    110.00
Sunnybrook  Homecoming Flowers    235.99
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    191.56
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Equipment    98.00
Welte, Brad Reimbursement    5.49
Wiatel  Services    426.39
Wickstrom, Stanley  Official    100.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimburse    321.54
William V MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    175.00
Wilson Repair  Repairs    300.00
Wisnieski, Stanley Official    110.00
Wurth, Melissa  Reimbursement    1,813.41
Zermeno-Lopez, Poly and Tiffany  Lunch Refund    23.55

