Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — October 12, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 12, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Pratt, Haggin and Collins.

Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the August minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $89,282.92 from the general fund, $119,302.32 from schoolhouse, $29,364.85 from lunch fund, $262,706.80 from Sales Tax fund, $1,686.47 Pierson activity fund and $13,227.97 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Monthly financials reflected revenues from State Aid and property taxes. September was a busy month year-end State reports. Timberline Billing Service, LLC contacted the school regarding a data breach on their computer system. Timberline is a contracted billing service provider for Medicaid services. The school’s attorney is working with Timberline Billing Service to ensure the safety and security of our students. A notice is posted on the Kingsley-Pierson’s website for more information. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

Fall FAST (Formative Assessment System for Teachers). K-6th Reading and K-4th Math testing. Accelerated reader awards were revamped for the 2th-4th grades. Fire Prevention week for October 5th-9th. Thanks to the Kingsley Fire Department for driving by. On each Friday, the Elementary post students on the Panther brag board. The 1st quarter perfect attendance and honor roll students will be recognized this month. Middle School volleyball and football conclude this week. Thank you to the parents helping line judge and the chain gang. MS basketball will be starting November 2nd and a meeting on October 26th. Red Ribbon week will be October 26th-30th. Thank you to the KP Boosters. Wear red on October 28th and Panther Pride on October 29th. Parent Teacher conferences will be either virtual or by phone either October 27th or 29th. No School on October 30th. This year there will be no Veteran’s Day assembly. There will be a donation of supplies to the local area.

Supt. Bailey

September and October have been busy months for State reports. The first round of football playoffs will be Friday, October 16th vs. Ar-We-Va. The second round of playoffs will be October 23rd vs. Newell Fonda or West Bend Mallard. The first round of volleyball playoffs will be October 19th at River Valley. The second round of playoffs will be against Woodbury Central or MMCRU. Homecoming week was a great week. Superclass night was exciting even though there wasn’t a crowd. At least the students were able to have a Coronation, Pep Rally and parade. Thanks to Erin Chute for posting the Fall Sports Players on the website and the commons. The new sewer system has been completed and the roof repair on the Kingsley building should be done within the next three weeks. Mr. Bailey also discussed the NASA competition in March.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the county and local COVID-19 reports.

9. NEW BUSINESS

SBRC Request for Modified Allowable Growth – Special Education Deficit:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the supplemental authority for a special education deficit in the amount of $53,254.44. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation(s):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to table the Speech contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignation(s):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to accept Mr. Bailey’s resignation as Co-Head JH football coach at the end of the season. All voted aye, motion carried.

Iowa Learning Online (MOC-FV) – Spanish:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Iowa Learning Online for the Spanish program. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Request – None

10. ADJOURNMENT

At 6:55 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Aberson, Berwyn Official 250.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 250.00

Ace Refrigeration Co. Repairs 641.71

Adamson, Paul Official 100.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 790.50

Aksarben Roofing Services 59,916.98

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Mileage 57.33

American Pop Corn Co. Supplies 90.25

Apple Computer Inc. Computers 17,640.00

Bailey, Scott Reimburse 901.13

Basalyga Jr., Russell Official 100.00

Batteries Plus-129 Supplies 11.65

Beck Engineering, Inc. Services 2,720.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 2,802.30

Berggren, Edward Official 135.00

Bohle Construction LLC Services 65.50

Bottjen Implement Supplies 26.95

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 2,965.69

Carol’s Kitchen Services 262.50

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 541.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 1,255.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 787.92

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 979.28

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 157.26

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 90.88

Cowley, Jason Official 278.20

Davidson, George Official 110.00

Davidson, Tyler Official 110.00

Dean Foods Company Milk Products 192.82

Department Of Administrative Services 403(B) Fees 550.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,238.07

FEH Associates Inc. Services 5,990.60

First Cooperative Association-Corp. Office Fuel, Supplies 779.99

Flinn Scientific Inc. Instr. Supplies 33.75

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 783.79

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 347.10

Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service 633.84

Grau, Daniel Official 110.00

Greer, Matt Official 110.00

Hagan Auto Body Service 285.00

Hardie, Kevin Reimburse 93.21

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 4,266.12

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 4,978.93

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 796.41

Hytrek, Nick Official 110.00

Iowa Basketball Coaches Assoc. Dues 120.00

Iowa Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse 1,544.31

Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Dues 160.00

Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Assoc Dues 485.00

InControl Electronics Auditorium System 22,990.65

Iowa Communications Network Services 72.13

Iowa School Finance Information Service Services 1,100.00

Jenness, Lloyd Official 250.00

Johnson, Dwayne Official 135.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 234.00

Kreber, Chris Official 110.00

Kreber, Kelly Official 110.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 262,165.80

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 856.65

Learning A-Z License 1,154.45

Loreth, Heather Reimburse 44.46

Lumber Pros Supplies 25.96

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 29,322.60

Mark’s Dancewear Supplies 579.05

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 167.75

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 21.84

McGraw-Hill Supplies 394.64

McKesson Medical-Surgical Government Solutions LLC Medical Supplies 1,318.93

McPike, Milt Official 110.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 311.65

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 110.98

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 13,912.79

Midwest Alarm Services Services 643.50

Monell, Jill Official 210.00

Mounts, Kimberly Official 110.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 196.40

Mr. Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc. Services 256.60

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 252.52

Northwest AEA Services, Supplies 908.70

Northwest Iowa Band Association Dues 25.00

OABCIG Community School Entry Fee 70.00

Oriental Trading Supplies 253.44

PartyFun Rentals, LLC Services 164.00

Peterbilt Of Sioux City Repairs 69.04

Pick, Steven Official 110.00

Piersma, Scott Official 110.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 118.56

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Supplies 960.90

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 1,480.00

Roder Construction Sewer Construction 40,750.25

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,722.91

rSchoolToday Activity Scheduling Program 300.00

Salmons, Nicole Lunch Refund 7.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 1,021.85

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 1,113.08

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 12.48

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,599.97

Shane’s Glass & More Services 135.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,202.00

Stowers, Ron Official 110.00

Sunnybrook Homecoming Flowers 235.99

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 191.56

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 98.00

Welte, Brad Reimbursement 5.49

Wiatel Services 426.39

Wickstrom, Stanley Official 100.00

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 321.54

William V MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 175.00

Wilson Repair Repairs 300.00

Wisnieski, Stanley Official 110.00

Wurth, Melissa Reimbursement 1,813.41

Zermeno-Lopez, Poly and Tiffany Lunch Refund 23.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020