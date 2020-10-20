Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 14, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way,

Lawton, Iowa

Monday, September 14, 2020

7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call — All present

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

Reinke received positive feedback from a community member about having in person school

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

* Elementary addition is complete, outside of lockers

* Students in both buildings have been doing a great job wearing masks in the buildings

* Custodians and bus drivers are doing great with the extra duties making sure the buildings are clean and sanitized

* FAST test results have been better than expected

* We have received a FEMA grant for COVID expenses. The total grant was about $95,000 which is comprised of about $71,000 of federal money and $24,000 matched from the district.

* Auditors from KRP were here last week. They are very easy to work with and have been very helpful.

* USDA will be reimbursing all student breakfasts and lunches through the end of the year.

2. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

3. Secondary Principal Report

* Homecoming went very well. Jeff Firsching did a great job planning.

* Students are taking 56 online classes this year.

* School improvement plan will stay the same as last year.

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

Reinke discussed 3 questions that he asked earlier in the day.

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve amendment of board policy

Woolridge moved to approve amendment to procurement policy. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve SBRC Special Ed deficit

Sappingfield moved to approve SBRC Special Ed deficit of $28,344.31. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of para professional

Amick moved to approve Sonya Howard as para professional. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve head junior high girl’s basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Micaela Borer as head junior high girls basketball coach. Woolridge seconded.

3. Approve volunteer assistant girl’s basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ashley Neal as volunteer assistant girls basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve volunteer assistant wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Casey Watts as volunteer assistant wrestling coach. Reinke seconded.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:45

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

