Marcia McGraw

Marcia K. McGraw, age 66, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Visitation was from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon. Rev. Marty Davis officiated.

Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Marcia K. McGraw, the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Schuldt) McGraw, was born on December 11, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa.

She grew up in Climbing Hill, Iowa and graduated from Woodbury Central High School with the class of 1972.

After high school, Marcia relocated to Sioux City, Iowa, where she was employed by Zenith and J.C. Penney. She found her career with MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center, starting out in housekeeping and working her way up to medical records. Marcia worked for over 30 years with MercyOne before her position was eliminated. She then became a part-time associate at the local Hobby Lobby in the fabric department.

Marcia was an avid reader with an extensive book collection. She enjoyed the sound of the ivory keys of her piano, crocheting, and quiet gentle moments.

Marcia was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Bulls, New York Yankees, and rooting on her local hockey team, the Musketeers.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen “Kathy” (Brian) Gallagher of Westwood, NJ and sister-in-law, Marsha McGraw of Sioux City, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth McGraw; brother, Roger McGraw; and a sister in infancy, Nancy Jo McGraw.