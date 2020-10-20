Moville City Council Minutes — October 7, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for September, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from John Kallin for the property at 803 Glen. Malm motioned to approve this application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Edgar Rodriguez, Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, and Jerry Sailer. Blake Stubbs arrived around 6:30 pm. Malm left around 6:40 pm.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. He invited the public to the annual Firemen’s Dance and Halloween Costume party at the Meadows Country Club on Saturday November 7, 2020. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Medical Board was not in attendance to give an update. Council considered a quote from Woodbury County REC to replace 7 street lights on Logan Drive and Meadow Drive with LED for $4336.01. Malm motions to approve this purchase, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2020-38 approving the 2020 Street Financial Report. Ofert motions to approve this report, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed second reading of Ordinance 2020-9 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers and exclude the residential section of the 300 block of Main Street. Parks motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive the third reading, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-9 Chapter 69.09 Parking Ordinance, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council held second reading of Ordinance 2020-10 amending Sections 46.02 and 121.07 Tobacco Use and Malm motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to waive the third reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-10 Chapter amending Sections 46.02 and 121.07 Tobacco Use, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered second reading of Ordinance 2020-11 amending Sections 55.01 and 55.02 Animal Control and Malm motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to waive the third reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-11 Chapter amending Sections 55.01 and 55.02 Animal Control, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered second reading of Ordinance 2020-12 amending Sections 1.14 Standard Penalty and Ofert motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive the third reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-12 Chapter amending Sections 1.14 Standard Penalty, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the SIMPCO proposal to administer the LMI-funded owner-occupied Housing Rehabilitation program. Parks motions to approve this proposal, seconded by Conolly. After further discussion, council would like to invite the SIMPCO representative out again for more information and also reach out to Kingsley who uses this program to see what feedback they have about execution and administration before we start the program. Council considered Resolution 2020-39 assessing unpaid utility charges of $489.74 to 539 Jackson Street. Parks motions to approve this assessment, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-40 assessing unpaid utility charges of $412.25 incurred at 517 S. 2nd Street. Ofert motions to approve this assessment, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn at around 7:05 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020